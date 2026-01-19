Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is scheduled to release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 year which ended October 31st before market opens on Thursday January 22, 2026.

Join 01 Quantum live at 10:00AM EST (Thursday January 22, 2026) for an update on the Company's results as well as an overview of and the potential for the Company's strategic partnerships along with insights into the Company's roadmap and additional areas of focus.

Date and time:

Thursday January 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=zntVLSugtbPyvLgjY6lbKEkkUhK72W.1

Passcode: 01Quantum

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 827339858

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure.

IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow the Company's blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

#

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280761

Source: 01 Quantum Inc.