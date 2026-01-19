Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Yolks Breakfast's first Quebec location at 44 Brunswick Blvd, Unit 101, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Montreal, Quebec. This is the first of twenty-six contractually committed Yolks locations planned across Quebec with the Company's experienced local development partners. Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks") is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/280800_f045cc907411c9bb_002full.jpg

"Opening our first Yolks Breakfast location in Quebec is a significant milestone for Happy Belly and for the Yolks brand," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Quebec has been a strategic priority for us since signing our 26-unit Area Development Agreement for the province, and today's announcement highlights the strong nationwide demand for Yolks as a breakfast brand. Our Quebec Area Developer partners recognized this demand and bring more than 20 years of experience operating successful corporate and franchised restaurant concepts, including a proven track record with breakfast brands in the Quebec market. Happy Belly Food Group is proud to officially plant our flag with our first restaurant opening in the province of Quebec and we thank our development partners for their leadership, commitment, and execution in bringing the first of many Yolks locations to life as we continue to accelerate our franchise growth across Canada."

Located in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, one of Montreal's most dynamic suburban markets, the new Yolks Breakfast restaurant offers the brand's signature chef-driven breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu in a high-traffic retail corridor serving families, professionals, and students.

Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/280800_f045cc907411c9bb_003full.jpg

"This opening reflects our disciplined real estate strategy and asset-light franchising model," added Sean Black. "We continue to focus on securing strong locations that shorten build-out timelines, improve return on invested capital, and position our brands for long-term success. Quebec is a key growth market for Happy Belly, and Yolks is well positioned to become a leading breakfast brand in the province."

This Montreal opening, reflecting the brands sixth location out of fifty-one secured in Area Development agreements nationwide, builds on Yolks Breakfast's strong national momentum, with franchise agreements already in place across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, and continued demand from experienced multi-unit operators. Happy Belly now has 666 contractually committed retail locations across its portfolio of emerging restaurant brands, reinforcing its position as one of Canada's fastest-growing multi-brand restaurant companies.

Happy Belly 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/280800_f045cc907411c9bb_004full.jpg

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.



About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.

Happy Belly 4



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/280800_f045cc907411c9bb_005full.jpg

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280800

Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.