Esmark Sports Management and Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary of Esmark Inc., announced today it is the team sponsor and co-owner of a newly established professional hockey team in Košice, Slovakia. This partnership underscores Esmark's commitment to supporting sports development and strengthening community connections through the unifying power of athletics.

The Hockey Club Esmark Košice team began competing in the 2HL division of professional ice hockey in Slovakia in the 2025-2026 season. The roster features players from Košice who have been competing for clubs across Slovakia.

"The creation of this team is more than just hockey. It's about pride, opportunity and giving the people of Košice a team of their own to cheer for," said Richard E. Bouchard, President of Esmark Sports Management and Entertainment. "We're proud to help bring talented athletes back home to represent their city, and to create a foundation that will inspire the next generation of players."

Jergus Spodniak, the team's founder, co-owner and goaltender envisioned building a team that unites local talent living in Košice but previously lacked the opportunity to represent their hometown on the professional stage. According to Spodniak, Esmark's sponsorship ensures the financial stability and professional resources needed for the team to establish itself in Slovakia's hockey landscape. Beyond the immediate financial support, the partnership reflects a long-term vision of building both a competitive team and a lasting community institution.

"The HK Esmark Košice team will not only provide athletes with the chance to wear their hometown colors but also give fans a team that authentically represents the pride and spirit of their community," said Spodniak.

By joining the Hockey Club Esmark Košice team, Esmark is building on its established track record in sports development. Esmark became a majority owner of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) Johnstown Tomahawks in 2012 and played a key role in guiding the team's growth and success. Under Bouchard and Esmark's leadership, the Tomahawks not only thrived on the ice, but also became a cornerstone of community engagement and youth hockey development.

"Jim [James Bouchard] and Esmark demonstrated an exceptional ability to build a program that was competitive, sustainable and community-focused," said Mark Frankenfeld, Commissioner of NAHL. "Their work with the Johnstown Tomahawks had a lasting impact on the league, community and growth of the sport, and I'm excited to see that same passion and commitment brought to The Hockey Club Esmark Košice."

"Esmark and the Bouchard family have a proven track record of investing in sports and enhancing communities. From their work with FC Pittsburgh, to the Esmark Stars and more, they not only invest financially, but also with heart and commitment. It's really something special to watch and be a part of," said Mario Lemieux, National Hockey League (NHL) Hall of Fame, former owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and arguably one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

Since its founding in 2003, Esmark Inc. has a longstanding history of dedication to athletic advancement. Jim Bouchard formerly co-owned the Johnstown Tomahawks, and the company now representing over 2,000 student athletes, including those affiliated with Esmark Stars, Esmark All-Americans, Quaker Valley Hockey, FC Pittsburgh and Esmark Youth Development.

