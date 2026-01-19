The World's Largest Movement to End Extreme Poverty Welcomes John Legend, Avie Glazer, Mariam Almheiri, Omar Al-joulani, and Ankur Jain to Global Board

Global Citizen, the world's largest movement to end extreme poverty, today announced the appointment of five new members to its Global Board of Directors: John Legend, artist and producer; Avie Glazer, Co-Chairman, Manchester United; H.E. Mariam AlMheiri, Vice Chair and Managing Director, 2PointZero; Omar Al-joulani, President of Touring, Live Nation Concerts; and Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bilt.

The new board members reflect the organization's next phase of growth across new regions and sectors. They will help guide Global Citizen's international expansion-including in the Middle East with a new partnership through IHC, strengthen relationships with the private sector and new audiences, and support campaigns that turn public action into measurable progress on education, health, climate change, and economic opportunity.

"At a time when the world needs bold, cross-sector leadership to accelerate progress against extreme poverty, Global Citizen is proud to welcome an extraordinary group of leaders to our Board. From culture and sport to business and global policy, each leader brings the reach and expertise to help us mobilize new audiences in the Middle East and Africa, scale our campaigns, organize major global events, and drive real-world outcomes," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen. "This movement is powered by action, and we're fortunate to be joined by visionaries who can help propel our mission to new heights."

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, multiplatinum artist and producer who has garnered 13 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and four Emmy Awards. He co-founded production company Get Lifted Film Co., and launched Loved01, a unisex skincare brand. As an activist, Legend established FREEAMERICA in 2015 to transform the conversation surrounding criminal justice policies and end mass incarceration. A close supporter of Global Citizen since its inception in 2011, he headlined the most recent Move Afrika tour in Rwanda and Nigeria in 2025. "I've been with Global Citizen since the very beginning, from their first concert in Central Park to the global movement it is today," said Legend. "I've seen how this organization turns collective energy into real progress, and I'm honored to help guide its mission forward as a member of the Board."

Avie Glazer is the Co-Chairman of Manchester United, the world's most popular sports team with 1.1 billion fans. During Glazer's tenure, Manchester United has won 23 trophies. He has also been an owner of the two-time Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1995. Glazer is the Chairman of INNOVATE Corp., whose holdings include the largest U.S. structural steel construction company, and HC2 Broadcasting, owner of 256 television stations across America. Glazer was formerly Chairman and CEO of Zapata Corporation, the oil and gas company founded by President George Bush. He's the founder of Glazer Hall, Palm Beach's premier non-profit waterfront performing arts venue, opening in 2026. His philanthropic work includes the Glazer Children's Museum in Tampa and the Glazer Vision Foundation.

H.E. Mariam AlMheiri is the Vice Chair and Managing Director of 2PointZero, where she leads the Group's strategic engagement, global positioning, and long-term investment agenda. In addition to her role at 2PointZero, H.E. Mariam is the Head of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court, where she advances international cooperation through science diplomacy and cross-border partnerships that strengthen global resilience. Before joining the private sector, H.E. Mariam served as the former UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and as the Minister of State for Food and Water Security. She is the Chair of Mawarid Holding and the Ne'ma National Steering Committee; serves on the boards of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Modon Holding, McLaren Group Holding, and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; and is a Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

"Across my work spanning policy, sustainability, and technology-enabled development, I have seen how closely poverty, resilience, and access to opportunity are linked," said H.E. Mariam AlMheiri, Managing Director and Vice Chair of 2PointZero, an IHC company. "Working across IHC's global ecosystem and through my role at 2PointZero has further deepened my understanding of both the challenges communities face and the role that purpose-driven investment and innovation can play in delivering meaningful, lasting impact. I am proud to join Global Citizen's Board of Directors and to support its mission to turn public engagement into measurable progress on education, health, and economic opportunity, at a time when aligned leadership, capital, and global cooperation matter more than ever."

Omar Al-joulani is the President of Touring for Live Nation Concerts and oversees strategy, booking, and operations for the company's Concerts business. He helps lead Live Nation's global touring business, booking worldwide tours for the world's biggest artists, and plays a key role in shaping the industry's touring landscape. "Having partnered with Global Citizen over the years on tours, festivals, and a range of initiatives, I've seen firsthand the real impact of their work," said Al-joulani. "I'm looking forward to deepening my involvement and helping expand the reach of an organization that continues to lead the global fight to end extreme poverty."

Ankur Jain is the Founder and CEO of Bilt, a membership program that rewards its members in their home and neighborhood. He is also the Founder of Kairos, a venture studio building companies to tackle the world's greatest challenges, such as housing and affordable healthcare. Jain has been named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, included on Forbes' "30 under 30" list, recognized by Inc. Magazine as the "Best Connected 21-Year-Old in the World," and named "30 under 30: Solution Broker" by the Christian Science Monitor. "Many organizations have great intentions, but Global Citizen doesn't just think big, they drive huge change in everything they do," said Jain. "Their ability to mobilize millions of people and turn that action into measurable impact on the world's most pressing challenges is unparalleled. I'm honored to join their board and support a movement that's proven you can tackle extreme poverty at scale when you combine the right vision, partnerships, and commitment to results."

These appointees will sit alongside existing members of Global Citizen's Board of Directors, which is Chaired by Francine Katsoudas, EVP and Chief People, Policy Purpose Officer, Cisco. The full list of Global Citizen's Board members is available here.

