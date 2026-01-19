Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
LEI: 213800NN4ZKX2LGIGQ40
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 16 January 2026 was 884.72p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
19 January 2026
© 2026 PR Newswire