19.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
LANDI Global Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation with the Launch of Its Next-Generation P-Series Payment Portfolio

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LANDI Global, a world leader in payment and merchant professional solutions, is proud to mark its 20th anniversary by unveiling its most advanced payment portfolio: the P-Series.


Built on 20 Years of Experience, Shaped by Two Years of R&D

This launch is the result of more than two years of intensive research and development, designed to meet the evolving security and performance needs of the global financial and retail sectors.

Deeply rooted in LANDI's DNA is a fusion of global industrial scale and local intimacy. With 20 years of leadership and over 130 million terminals deployed, LANDI leverages its unparalleled experience to ensure world-class innovation is delivered with the market-specific expertise that only a true local presence can provide.

The P-Series: A Complete Next-Generation Payment Portfolio

The new P-Series bridges two decades of field-proven expertise with cutting-edge technology. Engineered for high-performance and secure transactions, the range features the latest Android 14 operating system and PCI v7.x security certifications. The different product series of the portfolio covers all the needs of modern merchants:

  • P10 Series: Unparalleled versatility with wireless and countertop configurations, delivering smart, essential payment capabilities without compromising on best-in-class security and performance.
  • P20 Series: Keyboard at its best in an increasingly touch-only world. The P20 combines a crisp 5-inch touchscreen with a physical keypad for the confidence of touch, while the P20-R is engineered for reliability in high-intensity retail environments.
  • P30 Series: Where payment performance meets advanced convenience. Built around a stunning 6.5-inch HD display for an immersive experience, or with Dual-Screen version, completed by a 11-inch Tablet variant, all designed to support the convergence of payment and business needs.

One Ecosystem. One Vision.

"At LANDI, our vision extends far beyond hardware," said Patrice Le Marre, CEO of LANDI Global. "We are committed to empowering the global commerce ecosystem through technology and strong partnerships. By combining integrated solutions with a worldwide partner network, we enable seamless and secure payments at every touchpoint, accelerating the convergence of payments, business applications, and digital services at the checkout."

About LANDI
Founded in 2005, LANDI is a leading smart POS provider across payment, checkout and mobility, with leadership in China, 700? patents, and 130 million terminals deployed. Since becoming independent in 2022, LANDI has accelerated global expansion to support digital transformation worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863614/Payment_Launch.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landi-global-celebrates-20-years-of-innovation-with-the-launch-of-its-next-generation-p-series-payment-portfolio-302663614.html

