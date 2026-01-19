Anzeige
Montag, 19.01.2026
19.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
Mu Digital Launches "Infinite Ways to Earn" Campaign to Bootstrap Liquidity for $20T Asia Credit Market Onchain

HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mu Digital, a Web3 platform bringing Asia's credit markets onchain, announced the launch of its multi-month incentive campaign, "Infinite Ways to Earn". The campaign offers a range of incentives, including Mu Digital points and rewards provided by integration partners. The event will begin in January 2026 and will run through 1H2026.

Access to Instituitional Grade Asia Credit

The initiative is designed to bootstrap liquidity across Mu Digital's product suite while introducing more users to real world assets in decentralized finance.

The campaign is supported by a group of integration partners across the Monad ecosystem, including Curve, Accountable, Sharpbyte, Lagoon, Tulipa, Curvance, Neverland and more to come in the future.

"Our Infinite Ways to Earn Campaign aims to bootstrap liquidity into our products while introducing a new DeFi lego into the ecosystem," said Patrick Hizon, Co-Founder and CEO. "Users can deploy their preferred DeFi composable yield strategies on top of primitives backed by Asia government and corporate credit."

What Makes Mu Digital Unique?

Mu Digital is exclusively focused on bringing real world assets from Asia's US$20 trillion credit markets onchain. These markets consistently deliver a large and diverse pool of real world credit assets suitable for onchain structuring and DeFi integration, creating a structurally superior base for sustainable, uncorrelated risk adjusted returns.

Mu Digital's product suite includes:

  • Asia Dollar (AZND): A senior tranche product backed by diversified Asia credit instruments, designed to provide stable exposure to tokenized Asia credit markets.
  • muBOND: A junior tranche product designed for users seeking enhanced exposure to tokenized Asia credit pools through structured risk allocation

Mu Digital is a Monad native protocol designed to integrate natively across the Monad DeFi ecosystem, enabling users to swap, leverage, speculate, and compound their yield. Mu Digital aims to build a unified landscape of institutional grade DeFi products powered by real economic activity. The roadmap includes scaling credit origination and expanding DeFi integrations.

Mu Digital was founded by former investment bankers who witnessed firsthand how yield products in Asia were typically reserved for institutions and ultra wealthy investors. The company distinguishes itself through a combination of Wall Street level credit underwriting, onchain settlement, and deep origination capabilities. The goal is to deliver institutional grade DeFi products backed by the highest yield RWA assets available today.

Mu Digital is backed by global investors across crypto and traditional financial institutions: UOB Venture Management, CMS Holdings, Signum Capital, Cointelegraph Accelerator and Echo.

Learn More

Web: https://mudigital.net
X: https://x.com/MuDigitalHQ
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/mu-digital
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/MuDigital

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864031/Access_Instituitional_Grade_Asia_Credit.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mu-digital-launches-infinite-ways-to-earn-campaign-to-bootstrap-liquidity-for-20t-asia-credit-market-onchain-302664247.html

