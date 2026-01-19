Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered marketing automation solutions for high customer retention, is pleased to announce that Mr. Yoel Yogev, a director and largest shareholder of the Company, will participate in the non-brokered private placement previously announced on January 2, 2026 (the "Private Placement"). Mr. Yogev's participation in the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) as the fair market value of the participation does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

"I am pleased to further support SuperBuzz as we implement our growth strategy following the recent appointments to our management team," stated Mr. Yoel Yogev.

Engages Generation IACP for Market Making Services

SuperBuzz today announced that it has engaged Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. The fees payable to Generation will be paid from the Company's general working capital. Generation and the Company are unrelated and at arm's length. The market making services will be conducted in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.

Under the agreement, Generation will receive a monthly fee of C$8,500 plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) months periods (collectively, the "Term") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company. The fee payable to Generation will automatically be increased by 3% annually. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT platforms to enhance processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz's AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains certain statements regarding SuperBuzz Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its Common Shares, volatility of the market price of its Common Shares and public company costs.

Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280802

Source: SuperBuzz Inc.