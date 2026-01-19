International Olympic Committee: Coca-Cola Expands Youth Empowerment Programme Ahead of Milano Cortina 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / International Olympic Committee

Worldwide Olympic Partner Coca-Cola, through its bottling partner Coca-Cola HBC, is supporting young people in Italy as they prepare to enter the workforce, through the expansion of its YouthEmpowered initiative.

The Coca-Cola HoReCa Masterclass: Towards the Olympic Winter Games initiative is being run during the 2025-2026 academic year and focuses on the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant and Catering) sector, where the need for qualified talent remains high. Participants aged from 16 to 30 will take part in four online masterclasses led by company managers and partners, offering valuable insights in hospitality, tourism, marketing and sales.

The Olympic Games represent much more than a sporting event: they are a unique opportunity to generate lasting value for territories and people. With this edition of YouthEmpowered, we want to offer a concrete growth opportunity to students, providing them with tools, experiences and visions that can bring them closer to the world of work consciously. We believe investing in tomorrow's talents is the most authentic way to leave a positive and generative legacy.

Luca Santandrea General Manager Coca-Cola Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

To recognise and further support exceptional participants, 10 students will be awarded scholarships to continue their education. They will also gain exclusive access to a job-shadowing experience alongside professionals working on the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, offering them a unique opportunity to work with professionals involved in the organisation and management of the event.

The project is part of Coca-Cola's commitment to delivering a lasting social legacy in the host country of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, developed in collaboration with a non-profit organisation in the field of entrepreneurial education.

Operating in all the countries of the Coca-Cola HBC Group, YouthEmpowered is aimed at bringing young people between the ages of 16 and 30 closer to the world of work, providing support to help them learn about their potential, knowledge of their talents and the development of characterising professional skills that will help them enter the world of work. Since 2018, the YouthEmpowered initiative has reached more than 250,000 young people in Italy. The programme includes a range of youth education initiatives, offering practical tools and the know-how of industry professionals. These include workshops, scholarships and mentoring schemes, with a particular focus on supporting girls in STEM and helping young people develop essential soft skills.

The Coca-Cola Company is the longest-standing partner of the Olympic Movement, having supported every edition of the Olympic Games since 1928. Coca-Cola has also been a proud partner of the Olympic Torch Relay for more than three decades, and was a founding member of The Olympic Partner (TOP) Programme. Its renewed partnership until at least 2032 extends the Company's association with the Olympic Movement to a historic 104-year relationship.

