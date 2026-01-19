Anzeige
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
19.01.2026 14:38 Uhr
Access Power Co. & Inc: Access Power & Co., Inc. Reports Record Player Turnout at Racks Billiards During Regional APA Tri-Cups Tournament

SANFORD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Access Power & Co., Inc. (OTC:ACCR), a publicly traded company focused on growth through strategic operating subsidiaries, today announced that its Racks Billiards venue hosted a record number of competitors this past weekend during the regional American Poolplayers Association (APA) Tri-Cups tournament.

The event drew an unprecedented turnout of league players from across the region, marking the largest participation level in Racks Billiards' history for an APA-sanctioned competition. The strong attendance reflects the venue's expanding role as a premier destination for competitive billiards and reinforces its growing partnership with the APA.

"We are extremely proud of the turnout we saw at this weekend's Tri-Cups," said Anthony DiGiacomo, Chairman of Access Power & Co., Inc. "Hosting a record number of competitors is a testament to the strength of the Racks Billiards brand, the quality of our facilities, and the dedication of our team. Events like this validate our strategy of building scalable, experience-driven businesses that create long-term value for our shareholders."

The tournament featured multiple divisions of league play, bringing together teams and individual competitors for a full weekend of competition, community engagement, and spectator attendance. In addition to driving foot traffic, the event contributed to increased food and beverage sales, extended dwell time, and heightened brand visibility for Racks Billiards within the regional billiards community.

"Racks Billiards delivered an outstanding experience for our players," said James Harper, APA Representative. "From organization to atmosphere, the venue exceeded expectations and helped make this Tri-Cups one of the most successful regional events we've held."

Access Power & Co., Inc. expects the continued success of high-profile APA tournaments at Racks Billiards to support revenue growth, strengthen market presence, and further establish the venue as a preferred host for major regional competitions.

About Racks Billiards

Racks Billiards is a premier billiards and entertainment concept offering professional-grade tables, tournament-level operations, and a community-focused environment serving league players, competitive professionals, and recreational guests.

About Access Power & Co., Inc.

Access Power & Co., Inc. (OTC:ACCR) is a publicly traded company focused on identifying, acquiring, and developing operating businesses with scalable growth potential. Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, the Company seeks to build long-term value for shareholders across its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to execute strategic initiatives, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Access Power & Co., Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Www.racksbilliards.com
Info@racksbilliards.com

SOURCE: Access Power Co. & Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/access-power-and-co.-inc.-reports-record-player-turnout-at-racks-b-1128859

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
