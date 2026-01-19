Zekelman Industries Appoints Meredith Peck as Chief Financial Officer

Peck to succeed Mike Graham following a planned transition period

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Zekelman Industries, the leading independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and a pioneer in integrated real estate development, today announced that Meredith Peck has been named its new Chief Financial Officer. Peck succeeds Mike Graham, who will retire on May 15, 2026 following a planned transition period.

Peck brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience to Zekelman Industries. She most recently served as CFO for COTSWORKS, Inc., ascending to the C-suite after serving as the company's controller and then VP of finance & administration. Earlier in her career, Peck held senior leadership roles at KeyBank and began her career in public accounting at PwC.

"Meredith is a proven financial leader with deep expertise in the manufacturing industry," said Mickey McNamara, President, Zekelman Industries. "Her experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to invest in our people, operations, and long-term strategy."

Peck holds an MBA in finance from Case Western Reserve University and a bachelor's degree from the United States Coast Guard Academy. She is a former U.S. Coast Guard officer who directed Great Lakes search and rescue operations, overseeing 40 stations, 2 air stations, 10 marine safety offices, and 10 cutters.

Graham's retirement follows a long and impactful tenure with Zekelman Industries. He joined the company in September 2012 and has served as CFO throughout a period of significant growth and transformation.

"Mike has been a trusted leader and advisor whose leadership and financial discipline helped position Zekelman Industries for long-term success," McNamara said. "We are grateful for his contributions and appreciate his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition."

