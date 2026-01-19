Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") to showcase core in AME's Core Shack during Roundup, which takes place from January 26-29. Copper-focused core from its recent New Craigmont exploration programs will be displayed in conjunction with explanations on the significance of recent findings. Prior to AME, the Company will also have a booth at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

AME Roundup

AME's annual Roundup is a conference for the mineral exploration industry, designed to connect thousands of people form industry, government and Indigenous groups. The Roundup will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, January 26-29, 2026. There is a significant technical component to the conference, including talks, and sessions. The Core Shack, which is part of the main exhibit hall, showcases recent discoveries, leading prospects and advanced projects and mines from around the world. Nicola was selected to present the New Craigmont Project in booth 825 of the Core Shack on Wednesday January 28th (9am - 4pm) and Thursday the 29th (9am - 2pm). This will be a great opportunity to learn about the latest in ongoing New Craigmont copper exploration and discuss insights with the company's geologists who will host the booth. Nicola will also display some of its highest-grade drill core.

VRIC

Cambridge House hosts VRIC annually, a large-scale conference connecting mining and resource companies with investors. This year's conference will take place January 25-26 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Nicola's booth is #111. Team members will be available to discuss the Company's operations, growth strategy, and ongoing developments. Nicola's CEO, Peter Espig, will also be in attendance, meeting with investors and stakeholders during the event.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the TSX-V Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high-grade BC-based gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a property that hosts historic high-grade copper mineralization and covers an area of over 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Espig"

Peter Espig

CEO & Director

URL: www.nicolamining.com

