Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays from diamond drill holes LC-25-005, LC-25-006 and LC-25-007 drilled on the Soledad mineralized structure. Assays from hole LC-25-010, drilled as an undercut to LC-25-005, were previously reported on September 24, 2025.

Highlights:

LC-25-005: 15.7 meters @ 74 g/t Ag Eq (46 g/t Ag) in alteration zone (107.5-123.2m) including:

Upper zone: 704 g/t Ag Eq (460 g/t Ag) over 0.35m (108.5 - 108.85m)

Lower zone: 1379 g/t Ag Eq (848 g/t Ag & 0.87g/t Au) over 0.6m (115.6-116.2m)

Increasing width and grade of the silver mineralization in LC-25-010 (previously reported) clearly show the potential at depth for untested significant high grade silver mineralization:

1,028 g/t Ag Eq over 1.45 meters (455 g/t Ag) from 190.25-191.70m including 1,742 g/t Ag Eq over 0.70 meters (770 g/t Ag) from 190.85- 191.55m

Holes LC-25-006 and LC-25-007 intersected old workings where the Soledad mineralization had been mined out by ASARCO. This accounts for the absence of Soledad mine mineralization in hole LC-25-006 and LC-25-007

High-grade silver intersection in LC-25-006, and the high-grade silver and gold intersections in LC-25-007, coupled with wide alteration show, show potential for untested silver and gold mineralization along strike and at depth

President, Scott Emerson, commented, "Holes LC-25-005 and LC-25-010 show the significant silver mineralization is increasing in width and is open at depth and on strike. As well, the high-grade silver intersection in LC-25-006, and the high-grade silver and gold intersections in LC-25-007, show untested potential along strike and at depth. These four holes confirm continuity of mineralization that is open along strike and at depth."

Holes LC_25-005, LC-25-006 and LC-25-007 were drilled to test for Soledad mineralization at depth. LC-25-006 and LC-25-007 intersected old workings where the Soledad mineralization had been mined out by ASARCO. LC-25-005 did not intersect any old workings. The geological sequence consists of variably sheared and interbedded arenite and lutite. The lutite is more ductile and deformation is most clearly seen in this rock type. Alteration comprises green chlorite-epidote-nontronite and sericite with pyrite-calcite veinlets, sphalerite-(galena) veinlets, grey to white bleaching +/- disseminated pyrite (mm-cm) size. Alteration varies from 5 - 80% of the core, frequently appears "foliated" and appears to be preferentially developed in ductile lutites and. Disseminated pyrite is preferentially developed in arenite.

LC-25-010, drilled as an undercut, intersected a 13.5 meter wide zone grading 64.3 g/t silver (178.35-191.70m) including 1.45 meters grading 455 g/t silver (190.25-191.70m) and 0.7 meters grading 770 g/t silver (Figures 1, 2 and 3) and Table 1. The intersection is approximately 70 meters down dip and below the intersection in LC-25-005. In common with the other holes the mineralization contains high levels of zinc and lead, as well as anomalous levels of pathfinder elements arsenic, bismuth and antimony as well as indium (Table 1). Significant gold of 0.60 g/t is associated with an arsenopyrite rich zone.

Hole LC-25-005 intersected two zones of high-grade silver within a 15.3 meter alteration zone (Figures 2 and 3).

Upper zone:460 g/t Ag over 0.35m (108.5 - 108.85m)

Lower zone: 848 g/t Ag & 0.88g/t Au over 0.6m (115.6-116.2m)

Both zones carry high levels of zinc and lead, as well as anomalous levels of pathfinder elements arsenic, bismuth and antimony (Table 2). This unmined mineralization is interpreted to be part of the Soledad zone mineralization that was mined by ASARCO.

Hole LC-25-006 was drilled as 50-meter step out to the SW (Figure 2). The Soledad zone has been mined out (104.3-105.9m) (Figure 4 and Table 2). Remnant footwall mineralization of 472 g/t silver over 0.30m was intersected. The mineralization contains high levels of zinc and lead, as well as anomalous levels of pathfinder elements arsenic, bismuth and antimony.

Hole LC-25-007 was drilled as a 50 meter step out to the NW (Figure 2). The Soledad zone has been mined out (118.1-120.1m) (Figure 5 and Table 2). Remnant footwall mineralization of 115 g/t silver and 0.49 g/t gold over 0.25m was intersected as well as 0.34 g/t gold over 1.0m. The mineralization contains high levels of zinc and lead, as well as anomalous levels of pathfinder elements arsenic, bismuth and antimony (Table 4). The mineralization is within a 100-meter-wide zone of alteration from 51.5-118.1m above the mined out area and from 120.1-151.4m below it. The width of the alteration zone in LC-25-007 is significantly wider than in holes LC-25-005 and LC-25-006 and indicates potential for additional mineralization along strike.

Figure 1

Figure 2

Figure 3

Figure 4

Figure 5

Table 1 Silver Equivalents





The silver equivalent calculation formula is AgEq(g/t) = ((Ag grade (g/t) x (Ag price per ounce/31.10348) x Ag recovery) + (Pb grade (%) x (Pb price per tonne/100) x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade (%) x (Zn price per tonne/100) x Zn recovery) + (Au grade (g/t) x (Au price per ounce/31.10348) x Au recovery)) / (Ag price per ounce/31.10348 x Ag recovery). The prices used were US$3675/oz gold, US$2960/t zinc, US$2003/t lead and US$42/oz silver. Recoveries are estimated at 40% for gold, 91% for lead, 85% for zinc and 92% for silver based on published figures by Kootenay Silver Inc. for sulphide mineralization in the Cigarra deposit, Chihuahua, Mexico, a deposit with similar style mineralization (https://kootenaysilver.com/news/kootenay/2024/kootenay-silver-announces-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-for-la-cigarra-project-chihuahua-mexico).

Table 2 Analyses

True width cannot be determined at this time and reported widths are drilled intervals.

Table 3 Drill Collars

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip EOH LC-25-005 464770 2964455 1661 220 -60 248.45 LC-25-006 464804 2964418 1660 220 -60 152.85 LC-25-007 464731 2964485 1662 220 -60 167.6 LC-25-010 464864 2964572 1651 220 -45 269.45

QAQC

The drill core (HQ size) was geologically logged and sampled. The full drill core was sawn with a diamond blade rock saw. One half of the sawn drill core was bagged and tagged for analysis. The remaining half portion was returned to the drill core tray and stored. Bagged samples were securely stored prior to submission for analysis. Samples were submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Chihuahua for multielement analysis following four-acid digestion (code ME-MS61), and gold by fire assay-AA (code Au-AA23) with over limit silver, lead and zinc analyses. Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) was maintained by the systematic insertion of certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. ALS Geochemistry operates under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. Click here to see locator map: https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) is a discovery-driven explorer focused on unlocking the potential of two 100%-owned precious-metal districts Las Coloradas and Almoloya located in the historic Parral region of Chihuahua, Mexico, one of the most productive silver belts in the world. Both projects cover past-producing high-grade silver and gold mines and lie directly on the structural corridors that host many of Mexico's most notable silver-gold deposits. Recent drilling at Las Coloradas has confirmed new zones of shallow, high-grade mineralization and highlighted the potential for multiple parallel structures across an 4.5-kilometre trend. At Almoloya, historic drilling, extensive underground workings, and multiple vein systems point to strong potential for both vein-hosted and carbonate-replacement style mineralization. Kingsmen also owns a 1% NSR royalty on the La Trini claims within GoGold Resources' Los Ricos North project in Jalisco State, Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

