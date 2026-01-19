Egypt's Kemet has signed three agreements with Chinese companies over the last week, covering plans for a 5 GW solar cell complex, a 5 GWh battery energy storage factory and Egypt's first solar inverter factory.Egyptian company Kemet has signed a cooperation agreement with Chinese clean energy conglomerate GCL to develop an industrial complex for manufacturing solar cells in Egypt. According to a statement published by Egypt's Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the industrial complex will have a production capacity of 5 GW, will span 280,000 sqm and require a total cost of $500 million. ...

