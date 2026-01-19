BVI Medical, Inc.: BVI Appoints Jim Hollingshead as President & Chief Executive Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BVI, a global leader in the ophthalmic device market, announced today the appointment of Jim Hollingshead as President & Chief Executive Officer. Hollingshead succeeds Shervin Korangy, who will continue to serve as an advisor to BVI and begin a new role as senior advisor to TPG Capital.

Hollingshead brings more than 20 years of experience leading and growing medical device and life sciences companies. He most recently served as the CEO of Insulet, an innovative leader in insulin delivery. During Hollingshead's tenure, Insulet furthered its market leadership through expanded product offerings, including the launch of the industry's first patch pump automated insulin delivery system. Previously, Hollingshead spent 12 years at ResMed, where he last served as President for the company's sleep and respiratory care business.

"I have long been inspired by the role that technology innovation can play in improving patient experience and outcomes," said Hollingshead. "BVI is transforming vision care through a simple and effective mission to deliver trusted, innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of physicians and their patients. It's a privilege to join the BVI team as we build on the company's already strong momentum and launch multiple new, industry-leading platforms."

Over the past several years, BVI has continued its momentum and meaningfully expanded its purpose-built portfolio. The company has developed one of the most robust product pipelines in the industry and now delivers a full procedural solution for the cataract and retina surgical market. The company expanded its intraocular lens (IOL) platform to meet growing global demand and introduced new product lines such as SERENITY and SERENITY Toric, which deliver far and intermediate range vision. In 2025, BVI received FDA approval for its FINEVISION HP trifocal IOL, bringing its global leadership position in premium IOLs to U.S. patients. The company also debuted its FDA-cleared Leos glaucoma system, marking a significant advancement in glaucoma care, and unveiled Virtuoso, a novel dual-function phaco-vitrectomy platform for cataract and vitreoretinal procedures.

"Jim's strategic vision, insight, and track record of innovation and transformation in the medical device industry make him an excellent fit for BVI as the company continues to advance its market leadership and scale its impact globally," said Ron Labrum, Chairman of BVI. "We want to recognize Shervin for his leadership as BVI developed one of the most innovative product portfolios in the industry and know the team will continue to benefit from his expertise."

"I want to thank the entire BVI team for their partnership in transforming the company into the dynamic platform it is today," said Korangy. "I am proud of the breadth of portfolio and pipeline we have built, creating a challenger to the long-standing status quo in the industry. I look forward to continuing to support the company as it builds on its strong roadmap under Jim's leadership."

About BVI

BVI is a diversified global ophthalmic device company with a mission to deliver high-quality solutions and innovation for advancing eye surgery and improving patients' vision. With nine decades of developing leading products and solutions, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our organization supports surgical teams in more than 90 countries worldwide, either directly or through our network of trusted distributors.

To learn more about BVI and its mission to advance the future of vision, visit https://www.bvimedical.com

