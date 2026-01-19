Top Aces Corp.: Germany Awards Top Aces 10-Year Contract for Advanced Air Combat Training

10-Year Contract Worth Up to €420 Million Renews Top Aces' Trusted Partnership with Germany to 2035

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Aces Inc. ("Top Aces" or the "Company"), a global leader in advanced operational training for military forces, proudly announces the award of a 10-year contract worth up to €420 Million by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr). Building on a decade of trusted service, this new agreement - officially titled "Contracted Fast Adversary Air" (Vertrag Schnelle Flugzieldarstellung) - will deliver mission-critical operational training across Germany's Air Force, Army, and Navy.

"This contract marks a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with the Bundeswehr," said Thomas Beringer, Vice-President Europe, Top Aces. "We are honoured to continue supporting Germany's operational readiness - an imperative in today's complex global landscape - with world-class training solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its armed forces."

Under this landmark agreement, Top Aces will provide a comprehensive suite of training capabilities designed to strengthen operational readiness across all branches of the Bundeswehr. Training will be conducted using Top Aces' diverse fleet, featuring A-4N Skyhawk aircraft equipped with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and highly upgraded Alpha Jets. Leveraging an open architecture design, Top Aces' proprietary 'Advanced Aggressor Mission System' (AAMS) enables the A-4Ns to integrate advanced sensors, effectively replicating the threats posed by modern adversary fighter aircraft.

Didier Toussaint, Group President and Co-Founder of Top Aces, added: "We are deeply grateful for the continued trust placed in us by the German Armed Forces. This contract reflects the strength of our partnership and the consistent value our team strives to deliver. As we grow internationally, our focus remains on supporting our customers with reliable, innovative training solutions that enhance mission readiness and operational effectiveness."

This award further solidifies Top Aces' leadership in the global defense and aerospace sectors, highlighting its commitment to delivering cost-effective, cutting-edge solutions that enhance preparedness across NATO and allied nations. As the world's safest commercial provider of advanced operational training, Top Aces continues to set the industry standard - offering armed forces the most sophisticated solutions available.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking and Other Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws, in particular regarding the expected duration of and revenue to be derived from the contract with the German Armed Forces. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements regarding Top Aces' market position are based on a variety of information sources, including third-party publications and management's beliefs. As there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.

All statements in this news release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any such statements.

About Top Aces

With over 150,000 accident-free flight hours, Top Aces Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Top Aces Corp. and Blue Air Training Corp., provide advanced operational training to the world's leading armed forces. In an industry where Experience Matters, Top Aces boasts the largest and most advanced fleet of commercially operated fighter aircraft in active service and is the world's only commercial owner/operator of the F-16. Our mission-critical training enhances the operational readiness of combat forces by delivering real-world experience while creating significant cost efficiencies and extending the lifespan of military aircraft fleets. For more information, please visit www.topaces.com.

Follow Top Aces on Social Media:

X: https://x.com/topaces/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/top-aces/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/topaces/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/topaces/

Media Contact:

Erin Black

Marketing Communications Manager, Top Aces

+1

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2a54e29-e1ad-44cc-83ac-47d0e13589b6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ce3c9cb-243c-4529-9c08-038f3a10718a