Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
ACCESS Newswire
19.01.2026
Harriman Stone Venture Fully Enters the European Market UK Office Officially Launched and "Nebula Program" Initiated

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Harriman Stone Venture (HS), a globally leading investment and risk management firm, today announced the official launch of its UK office, marking HS's full entry into the European market. This milestone signifies the formal implementation of the company's European strategy and the beginning of an accelerated expansion phase, opening a new chapter in its global development.

As an investment institution with broad influence across global capital markets, HS stated that the UK office will serve as a key strategic hub for its European operations. Building on this foundation, the company plans to further advance preparations in markets such as France, Spain, and Romania, gradually establishing a European business network spanning Western and Central-Eastern Europe, while enhancing localized services and compliant operations.

At the same time, HS officially announced the launch of its forward-looking strategic initiative in Europe - the Nebula Program. The program will adopt an experience-based approach, offering European high-net-worth and institutional investors structured access to HS's core operating systems, investment processes, and risk management frameworks. Through this initiative, participants will gain deeper insight into HS's professional capabilities and long-term investment philosophy.

Timothy Glen Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Harriman Stone Venture, commented:

"Entering the European market is a crucial step in our global strategy. Europe offers a mature and diverse capital market environment, and we aim to provide sustainable financial solutions to local investors through a steady, compliant, and long-term-oriented approach."

Jean-Marc Dupont, Head of European Operations at HS, added:

"European investors place strong emphasis on transparency and risk control. We will combine HS's global market experience with local market needs to deliver investment experiences that are both competitive and stable."

HS noted that over the next 12 months, the company will continue to expand its European team and explore strategic partnerships with local European financial institutions and technology partners, driving regional financial innovation and long-term development.

Media Contact:
Emily Richardson
Harriman Stone Venture
Email: contact@hsventure.com

Website: www.hsventure.com

SOURCE: Harriman Stone Venture



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/harriman-stone-venture-hs-fully-enters-the-european-market-uk-of-1128992

