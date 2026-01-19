SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: SRV Group Plc raises its estimate for 2025 revenue and specifies its estimate for operative operating profit

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDE INFORMATION 19 JANUARY 2026 15:35 EET



Inside information, profit warning: SRV Group Plc raises its estimate for 2025 revenue and specifies its estimate for operative operating profit

SRV Group Plc raises its estimate for 2025 revenue and specifies its estimate for operative operating profit. The reason for the revised guidance is the more front-loaded than anticipated revenue recognition from ongoing projects during the remainder of the year.

The company now estimates its 2025 revenue to be EUR 700-715 million (previous guidance: EUR 650-680 million) and its operative operating profit to be EUR 6.0-7.5 million (previous guidance: operative operating profit was expected to be positive).

In 2024, the company's revenue was EUR 745.8 million and operative operating profit EUR 10.3 million.

SRV Group Plc will publish its financial statements bulletin for 2025 on 11 February 2026.

Further enquiries:

Jarkko Rantala, CFO, jarkko.rantala@srv.fi, +358 40 674 1949

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.srv.fi

SRV in brief

SRV is a Finnish developer and innovator in the construction industry. We are building a more sustainable and responsible urban environment that fosters economic value and takes the well-being of both the environment and people into consideration. We call this approach lifecycle wisdom. Our genuine engagement and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter -?and listening is one of our most important ways of working. We believe that the only way to change the world is through discussion.

Our company, established in 1987, is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We operate in growth centres in Finland. In 2024, our revenue totalled EUR 745.8 million. In addition to approximately 800 in-house staff, we have a network of around 3,200 partners.

SRV - Building for life