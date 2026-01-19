Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMEA | ISIN: FI4000523675 | Ticker-Symbol: B7J1
Xetra
19.01.26 | 14:52
4,800 Euro
+7,14 % +0,320
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SRV YHTIOT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SRV YHTIOT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8404,98015:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2026 14:35 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: SRV Group Plc raises its estimate for 2025 revenue and specifies its estimate for operative operating profit

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDE INFORMATION 19 JANUARY 2026 15:35 EET

Inside information, profit warning: SRV Group Plc raises its estimate for 2025 revenue and specifies its estimate for operative operating profit

SRV Group Plc raises its estimate for 2025 revenue and specifies its estimate for operative operating profit. The reason for the revised guidance is the more front-loaded than anticipated revenue recognition from ongoing projects during the remainder of the year.

The company now estimates its 2025 revenue to be EUR 700-715 million (previous guidance: EUR 650-680 million) and its operative operating profit to be EUR 6.0-7.5 million (previous guidance: operative operating profit was expected to be positive).

In 2024, the company's revenue was EUR 745.8 million and operative operating profit EUR 10.3 million.

SRV Group Plc will publish its financial statements bulletin for 2025 on 11 February 2026.

Further enquiries:
Jarkko Rantala, CFO, jarkko.rantala@srv.fi, +358 40 674 1949

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.srv.fi

SRV in brief

SRV is a Finnish developer and innovator in the construction industry. We are building a more sustainable and responsible urban environment that fosters economic value and takes the well-being of both the environment and people into consideration. We call this approach lifecycle wisdom. Our genuine engagement and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter -?and listening is one of our most important ways of working. We believe that the only way to change the world is through discussion.

Our company, established in 1987, is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We operate in growth centres in Finland. In 2024, our revenue totalled EUR 745.8 million. In addition to approximately 800 in-house staff, we have a network of around 3,200 partners.

SRV - Building for life


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.