19.01.2026 15:30 Uhr
OpenLedger Partners With Theoriq to Bring Verifiable AI Agents Into Live DeFi Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI agents move from research environments into real-world financial systems, a fundamental challenge has emerged: verifying what these systems actually do when real capital is at stake. OpenLedger and Theoriq are addressing this gap by introducing verifiable, onchain execution for autonomous AI agents operating in decentralized finance.

Today, much of AI-driven finance runs off-chain through proprietary bots, centralized exchanges, or opaque trading systems. This creates serious risks: limited auditability when failures occur, little transparency into how decisions are made, and no clear accountability when markets are affected.

Through this partnership, Theoriq's AI agents generate strategies, decisions, and execution logic, while OpenLedger anchors those actions on-chain. Every step, from reasoning to transaction execution, is recorded in a cryptographically verifiable environment. This enables AI agents to operate inside live DeFi markets with provable execution, transparent economic logic, and a permanent audit trail.

AI systems are already managing algorithmic trading, liquidity provision, and cross-protocol arbitrage at machine speed. Analysts estimate the U.S. B2C agentic commerce opportunity could reach $1 trillion by 2030. However, without the ability to verify why an agent acted, how it executed, or whether it followed defined rules, trust in autonomous finance remains limited.

By integrating OpenLedger's DeFi infrastructure directly into Theoriq's agent stack, this collaboration transforms AI agents from experimental black boxes into accountable financial actors. Their actions can be inspected, traced, and governed, reducing risk for users, protocols, and markets.

"AI agents today are like trains running without tracks. We're laying the rails: hard, on-chain infrastructure that forces every decision, trade, and transfer to be visible, verifiable, and governed by rules instead of trust," said Ram, Core Contributor, OpenLedger.

A representative from Theoriq added that this partnership allows their agents to interact with live DeFi markets in a way that's transparent and provable, and that it's a necessary step if AI is going to be trusted with real capital.

The integration enables:

  • Autonomous trading and liquidity strategies with full onchain traceability
  • Agent-managed treasuries and portfolios with auditable decision paths
  • Cross-protocol execution where every action is provable and dispute-resistant

About OpenLedger

OpenLedger is an AI-native blockchain designed to make data, models, and autonomous agents verifiable, ownable, and economically accountable.

About Theoriq

Theoriq is a platform for building and deploying AI agents that reason, coordinate, and act across complex systems.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openledger-partners-with-theoriq-to-bring-verifiable-ai-agents-into-live-defi-markets-302664504.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
