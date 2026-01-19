Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.01.2026 15:36 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BE OPEN Foundation: BE OPEN Art announces the Artist of the Year 2025 and the Community Support Fund grantees

LUGANO, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN Art, the online art gallery established by Elena Baturina's BE OPEN think tank, is happy to announce the winner of their Artist of the Year title in 2025, and a number of other achievements.

Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN

Aiming to showcase young talents, every month for the past six years, BE OPEN Art has been inviting art enthusiasts to choose the best artist among those 20 exhibited in the gallery. The artist whose works gains the majority of votes throughout the year becomes the Artist of the Year.

And now, BE OPEN congratulates Anastazie Anderson, a Czech-British artist, whose large-scale canvases draw on a wide range of visual references-from home photography and social media to cinematic imagery and the legacies of modernist painting-to construct what might best be described as mediated fantasies. Anderson's work blurs the line between memory and imagination, authenticity and artifice, creating emotionally charged scenes that feel simultaneously familiar and unreal. Anastazie was https://art.beopenfuture.com/imile-wepenervoted the Artist of the Month back in September and now by the majority of votes becomes the Artist of the Year 2025 and an awardee of €1000!

Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina congratulated the winner: "Transcending the age difference, Anastazie Anderson's artwork speaks to me of my childhood too through the simplicity and vividness of her painting. We are proud to showcase such remarkable young talent alongside all the other we meet all over the world, and facilitate the artists in getting visibility and opportunity to have their say in the art and therefore affect lives of people who appreciate it. We thank everyone who voted throughout the year and been supportive of BE OPEN Art's initiatives."

Elena Baturina's personal favourite in 2025 is Rio Skor, a Montreal-based artist, an architect who chose sculpture as her primary artistic focus. In 2023, she refined her skills in Carrara, Italy, studying hand-carving and expanding her practice to include marble. Rio will now receive a money prize of €500.

Another achievement in 2025 belongs to BE OPEN Art community whose support has allowed the foundation to accumulate more than €3500 in the BE OPEN Community Support Fund. The fund was established in January 2024 with the hope to build a mechanism of mutual financial support, and reinvigorate engagement and communication between collectors and featured artists.

This December, the proceeds will be distributed between the 12 monthly winners for the second time. In addition to the two above, the recipients of grants from the BE OPEN Community Support Fund this year are Amal Al-Nakhala (Gaza), Wouter van Wessel (Netherlands), Zohaib Mahar (Pakistan), Wen Tong (Canada), theKraftzone (Nigeria), Rizpah Amadasun (UK), Audrey Lukban (Philippines), Mia Delorés (USA), Noushin Delfani (Iran) and Victoria Martínez (Uruguay).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864407/BE_OPEN_Foundation.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-art-announces-the-artist-of-the-year-2025-and-the-community-support-fund-grantees-302664511.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.