Desert Oasis Healthcare Supports Release of 7th Coachella Valley Community Health Survey, Advancing Data-Driven Community Impact

DOHC continues its longstanding commitment to community health by supporting region's most comprehensive health data resource

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to support Health Assessment and Research for Communities (HARC) as it releases the 7th Coachella Valley Community Health Survey during a special community event at UC Riverside-Palm Desert on February 26th.

The Coachella Valley Community Health Survey Data Release Event will showcase the latest survey findings, providing valuable insights into the health, well-being, and lived experiences of people across the Coachella Valley. After the event, the full data set will be available free to the public for download on HARC's website, ensuring community organizations, policymakers, healthcare providers, and residents have access to actionable information that can drive positive change.

As a longtime supporter of community-centered health initiatives, Desert Oasis Healthcare made a significant donation to HARC in recognition of the organization's vital role in collecting, analyzing, and sharing local data that informs better decision-making and improves outcomes across the region.

"This year's data release is important because it reflects the voices and experiences of thousands of Coachella Valley residents," said Amairani Ramos, Communications Manager at HARC. "We are grateful for Desert Oasis Healthcare's partnership and their continued support in helping ensure this data is accessible to all."

Conducted every three years, the survey offers essential insight into the health and well-being of our community and helps guide collaborative efforts to build a healthier, more equitable Coachella Valley. This year's data release event expands beyond a traditional presentation, featuring a panel of data users, youth-created artwork inspired by the findings, networking and breakfast, solution-focused dialogue, and an exclusive first look at the latest results. In addition to highlighting new survey findings, the event will feature examples of how partner agencies have used previous survey data to implement programs and policies that have made a measurable impact.

Community leaders, nonprofit organizations, healthcare professionals, educators, and residents are encouraged to attend.

Event Details:

Coachella Valley Community Health Survey Data Release Event

February 26, 2026

UC Riverside-Palm Desert ( 75080 Frank Sinatra Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92211)

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

You can register for the event at coachellavalleydata.eventbrite.com/

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

For more information about Desert Oasis Healthcare and career opportunities, please visit www.mydohc.com.

