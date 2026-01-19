Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Integro Partners today announced the launch of AdaptX, a science-backed executive coaching system designed to help senior leaders build adaptive intelligence in the face of unprecedented technological disruption, organizational complexity, and accelerated change.

"Executives today are expected to make high-stakes decisions while the ground keeps shifting beneath them," said Armin Pajand, founder of Integro Partners and creator of AdaptX. "AI adoption, workforce shifts, cultural pressures, and global uncertainty are all converging at once, and many leaders feel stretched thin and increasingly isolated in their decision making. Despite significant investment in leadership development, the effectiveness gap is widening. Too many programs fail to create lasting behavioural change, and research shows that only 18 percent of colleagues notice any meaningful improvement after coaching. AdaptX was developed as a direct response to this problem."

Rather than offering short-term motivation or generic advice, the system provides a structured, research-informed pathway to help leaders strengthen the cognitive, emotional, and behavioural capacities needed to navigate ongoing volatility. The platform blends evidence-based methodology with AI-enabled reinforcement, ensuring learning is applied consistently and progress can be measured over time.

"Leaders today don't need more noise, they need clarity, rigour, and a pathway they can trust," said Armin Pajand. "We built AdaptX to close the gap between insight and action. This system is designed to help leaders adapt how they think, how they respond, and ultimately how they lead in environments where the variables never stop shifting."

As part of the launch, Integro Partners is unveiling an immersive Leader Adaptability Program, delivered virtually and grounded in the science of adaptive leadership. The program is designed to help senior leaders examine the internal barriers that inhibit adaptability, cultivate mental and emotional flexibility, and apply practical strategies to navigate uncertainty in both organizational and societal contexts. The program incorporates AI-driven tools to reinforce real-time application, supporting leaders as they translate learning into sustained behavioural change.

AdaptX builds on Integro Partners' longstanding work advising executives across global markets, including initiatives in team performance, organizational transformation, and strategic leadership development. The firm's evidence-based approach has supported leaders in industries ranging from energy and higher education to financial services and technology, focusing on measurable performance outcomes and long-term capability building.

Senior leaders interested in exploring the AdaptX system or participating in the Leader Adaptability Program may schedule an introductory conversation at: Schedule Call with Armin.

For more information, visit www.IntegroPartners.com

About Integro Partners and Armin Pajand

Integro Partners is a global leadership consultancy with offices in Houston, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong. The firm specializes in helping leaders and organizations navigate ambiguity, drive transformation, and accelerate performance using research-backed practices and evidence-based methodologies. Its services include executive coaching, team development, organizational consulting, and programs such as Momentum for leaders, Momentum for Teams, a proven framework for strengthening team effectiveness in complex environments.

The firm is led by Armin Pajand, MCC, an executive advisor, researcher, and educator with more than 20 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies, universities, and public-sector organizations across the US, Europe, and Asia. Pajand teaches team leadership coaching at a leading University and brings interdisciplinary expertise across organizational development, behavioural science, and leadership research. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst, holding graduate degrees from HEC Paris and Oxford University.





