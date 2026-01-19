Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - AF Career Marketing, a firm focused on strategic career positioning founded by Angelle Ferrer, today announced the launch of its Career-as-a-Service (CaaS) framework and the Offer Accelerator program, while continuing to advance the Career CEO movement. The two initiatives introduce a business-aligned approach to career development for mid- and senior-level professionals operating in an increasingly competitive, AI-influenced hiring landscape.

The Career-as-a-Service framework provides a structured system that helps professionals assess their career positioning, define their market value, strengthen visibility, refine their professional narrative, and adapt as market demands evolve. Rather than focusing on isolated tactics, the framework treats a career as an end-to-end system that can be audited, optimized, and scaled over time.

"Most professionals were never taught how to think about their careers through a business lens," said Angelle Ferrer, founder of AF Career Marketing. "Career-as-a-Service gives people a clear structure to understand what they offer, how they're perceived in the market, and how to position themselves with intention rather than leaving outcomes to chance."

Alongside the framework, AF Career Marketing continues to advance the Career CEO movement, a mindset shift that encourages professionals to view themselves as the chief executive of their own career. The movement emphasizes ownership, strategic storytelling, and clarity of value.

"Senior professionals are often highly skilled but under-positioned," Ferrer said. "When they treat their expertise as a strategic offering rather than just a role, they make clearer decisions about visibility, leadership, and how they engage with the market,often unlocking opportunities that were previously out of reach."

AF Career Marketing also introduced the Offer Accelerator, a structured job-search program designed to help candidates move beyond high-volume applications toward generating interviews and securing stronger offers. The program combines strategic messaging, visibility planning, interview preparation, and business-aligned storytelling to help professionals position themselves as high-value solutions to employer needs.

This holistic approach reflects Ferrer's background across technology, business analysis, UX, quality assurance, and product management. "In product work, success depends on understanding the end user, managing risk, and designing systems that perform under real-world conditions," she explained. "The same principles apply to careers."

As hiring becomes more automated and career paths less linear, AF Career Marketing's frameworks aim to provide clarity, structure, and strategic confidence for professionals seeking alignment, visibility, and sustainable career growth.

AF Career Marketing supports both remote and in-person professionals operating in global, high-growth markets.

To learn more about AF Career Marketing's frameworks and services, visit www.afcareermarketing.com, or to schedule a complimentary strategy session, visit www.afcareermarketing.com/contact.

About AF Career Marketing

AF Career Marketing was founded to help professionals thrive through change by combining faith-based career coaching with business-aligned strategy. The firm specializes in career positioning, job search strategy, interview preparation, and career transitions, helping professionals clarify their value and market themselves with intention. The company's work is grounded in its Career CEO movement, a guiding philosophy that encourages professionals to take ownership of their careers by understanding, articulating, and marketing their value with clarity and intention.





