Apollo Art Auctions Announces the Launch of Its Luxury Vintage Watches Department with a Fine & Vintage Watches Auction

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Created in partnership with Blenheim Auctions, the sale marks a new chapter in the houses' specialist-led programme of sales. Designed for established collectors and those seeking to build considered, long-term collections, this launch sale sets the foundation for an enduring luxury watches platform defined by expertise, discretion, and confidence.

The Fine & Vintage Watches auction is being held on the 30th January at 1PM GMT, bidders will be able to participate online and in room at the Apollo Art Auctions showroom, 63 - 64 Margaret Street, London, W1W 8SW and online via the Apollo auction platformas well as The Saleroom, Invaluableand LiveAuctioneers.

The auction presents 103 vintage and collectible timepieces, carefully curated for their historical significance, design integrity, and enduring appeal, spanning established Swiss maisons and sought-after references. Ranging from elegant dress watches to robust tool and collector models, each piece has been rigorously assessed for authenticity, condition, and originality, and catalogued with clarity for today's informed collector.

Selected highlights include:

Lot 84 - A landmark of post-war horology, the Rolex Reference 8171 "Padellone" is among the rarest and most important watches ever produced by the manufacture. Made only from 1949 to 1952, it is one of just two vintage Rolex references to combine a triple calendar, moon phase, and automatic movement, an ambitious complication never meaningfully revisited.

Nicknamed "Padellone" ("large frying pan") for its bold 38mm case, this example is cased in stainless steel, an exceptionally rare configuration among an estimated total production of approximately 600 pieces. The dial features day and month apertures, a blue-tipped central date hand, and a finely engraved moon phase. Notably non-Oyster, the 8171 stands apart as a scholarly departure from Rolex's traditional design language.

Accompanied by its original Rolex green box and an exceedingly rare vintage cardboard shipping box bearing the Maypole House label, this is a true trophy watch of extraordinary rarity and provenance.

Lot 95 - A striking example of modern haute horlogerie, the Girard-Perregaux Neo-Tourbillon with Three Bridges, reference 99270, offers a contemporary interpretation of one of the manufacture's most iconic complications. Produced in strictly limited numbers, this early example is uniquely numbered No. 002.

Housed in a 45mm sandblasted titanium case with black DLC coating, the fully skeletonized dial reveals dark grey PVD-treated titanium bridges and a dramatic large tourbillon at 6 o'clock. Powering the watch is the in-house automatic Calibre GP 9400 with micro-rotor, finished to the highest standards.

Complete with its original box and papers, this Neo-Tourbillon represents a rare opportunity to acquire an early-numbered example of Girard-Perregaux's most celebrated modern complication.

Lot 96 - An icon of 20th-century watchmaking, the Rolex Submariner, reference 6538, is among the most important and elusive sports watches ever produced. Manufactured in the late 1950s, this famed "Big Crown" model, worn by Sean Connery in the earliest James Bond films, has achieved near-mythical status as the James Bond Watch.

Distinguished by its oversized crown without guards, this example features a highly desirable gilt dial with attractive tropical patina. Preserved in exceptional original condition, it retains its correct bezel insert and the exceedingly rare "Big Logo" bracelet.

Offered with its original box, this reference 6538 represents a compelling convergence of cinematic history, technical significance, and originality, an undisputed trophy for the most discerning collectors.

