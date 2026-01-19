Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market worth $46,089.9 million by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size expected to rise from about USD 16,112.2 million in 2025 to USD 46,089.9 million by 2032, featuring a CAGR of 16.2%.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2019-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 16,112.2 million

USD 16,112.2 million 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 46,089.9 million

USD 46,089.9 million CAGR (2025-2032): 16.2%

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Trends & Insights:

Growth in DRaaS is driven by recovery mandates resulting from ransomware attacks, stricter auditing practices for immutable backups, and enterprises' adoption of cloud-based failover capabilities.

By service type, the backup & restore segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 17.9% during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, public cloud is expected to account for the largest market share of 71% in 2032 of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market

IT and ITeS are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, at a CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the DRaaS market, as India, Japan, and Australia tighten cyber recovery obligations for regulated workloads, expand sovereign cloud adoption, and enforce shorter recovery objectives across the BFSI, government, and public sectors.

Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) enhances business resilience by providing automated orchestration, immutable recovery points, and separate recovery environments, thereby supporting continuous operational capabilities at scale. Organizations benefit from reduced mean time to repair, consistent implementation of change orders, and greater audit readiness. These advantages have driven the growth of DRaaS for hybrid/multi-cloud/on-premise workloads. By combining clean room recovery with policy-based failover and continuous testing, DRaaS platforms enable organizations to achieve improved recovery confidence, reduced operational risk, and decreased reliance on specialized recovery teams traditionally responsible for disaster recovery efforts. The DRaaS Resilience Layer helps organizations support cloud-native applications, mission-critical systems, and data-intensive digital operations while mitigating the effects of downtime, financial exposure, and interruptions resulting from either cyber or infrastructure failures.

By service type, the real-time replication segment is expected to capture the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Real-time replication is one of the leading forms of service in the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) space. Ongoing data replication provides a business with an advanced level of data protection by ensuring immediate access to the latest version of its data. It also enhances the speed and efficiency of recovery from a disaster. Through ongoing data replication, businesses can continuously create copies of data at a new location, ensuring that their backup copy is updated frequently with all changes that have taken place. For a DRaaS provider, ongoing data replication means that all changes made to the data, applications, or systems are available to the client nearly concurrently with those changes. The importance of ongoing data replication to clients lies in its ability to reduce the amount of data and time that will be lost during a disruption. Ongoing data replication helps the business maintain its operations and quickly recover from an event, without creating a significant interruption in day-to-day operations.

By deployment mode, the public cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the public cloud segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, driven by scalability, cost efficiency, and rapid recovery. Enterprises increasingly prefer public cloud DRaaS because it eliminates the need for secondary infrastructure and enables recovery across globally distributed regions on demand. In April 2025, Amazon Web Services expanded Elastic Disaster Recovery automation and cross-region orchestration, reinforcing public cloud adoption for large-scale, policy-driven recovery. In July 2024, Microsoft highlighted strong enterprise use of Azure Site Recovery for public cloud failover as part of ransomware resilience and cloud modernization initiatives. Public cloud DRaaS is attractive for its elastic capacity, usage-based pricing, rapid onboarding, and access to native security and compliance services. These factors make it the default recovery model for enterprises prioritizing speed and flexibility. For emerging vendors and solution providers, the public cloud lowers entry barriers and shortens sales cycles. Market capture depends on deep integration with AWS and Azure, strong support for VMware and hybrid workloads, and clean-room cyber recovery capabilities. Partnerships with hyperscalers, MSPs, and cybersecurity vendors are critical to scale adoption and build credibility.

North America to lead the market during the forecast period

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global DRaaS market in 2023, and this trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. The DRaaS market in North America has been studied across the United States and Canada. DRaaS plays a significant and evolving role in the region, reflecting advanced technological infrastructure, growing digital dependence, and the need for robust disaster preparedness. In North America, DRaaS is a crucial solution for businesses seeking to ensure business continuity amid natural disasters, cyberattacks, hardware failures, and other disruptions. North American enterprises are acutely aware of the financial and reputational risks associated with downtime. DRaaS providers offer tailored solutions that enable businesses to quickly recover critical data and systems, minimizing downtime and economic losses. The region faces persistent cyber threats, making data protection and recovery a paramount concern. DRaaS provides secure backup and recovery options, enabling organizations to recover effectively from ransomware attacks or data breaches. Moreover, North America has stringent data protection regulations, such as GDPR in Canada and HIPAA in the United States. DRaaS providers help companies comply with these regulations by ensuring data resilience and recovery capabilities.

Top Companies in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market:

The Top Companies in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market include include AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), VMware (US), 11:11 Systems (US), Recovery Point Systems (US), InterVision Systems (US), TierPoint (US), Infrascale (US), Zerto (US).

