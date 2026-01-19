Alexa Translations Deepens Its UAE Presence Through Trusted Legal Partnerships

Selected as One of Three Canadian Companies to Participate in Minister Sidhu's UAE Trade Mission

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexa Translations , a leader in AI-powered language solutions, continues to strengthen its presence in the region through its participation in a formal engagement held as part of Minister Sidhu's GCC trade mission.

As one of only three Canadian companies participating, alongside Novisto and National Bank of Canada, Alexa Translations was recognized for its commitment to delivering trusted legal technology tailored to the needs of Arabic-speaking professionals across the region.

During the weeklong visit, Alexa Translations further deepened its collaboration with Al Tamimi & Company, one of the most respected legal firms in the Middle East. This partnership builds on an established relationship and reflects the company's long-term investment in building technology that supports local legal infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives.

"Our presence in the UAE reflects the region's rapid economic growth and its role as a global hub for business and talent," said Gary Kalaci, CEO of Alexa Translations. "As organizations operate across borders, languages, and legal systems, they need language technology built to support that complexity. Alexa Translations helps bridge those language barriers so teams can operate with confidence in high-stakes environments."

Alexa Translations A.I. solution is purpose-built for legal use cases and shaped in collaboration with Arabic-speaking legal practitioners, combining dialect-sensitive processing, culturally attuned workflows, and secure deployment options designed for regional legal environments.

The company's continued growth in the UAE reflects a long-term commitment to supporting cross-border legal collaboration, improving access to legal services through technology, and strengthening Canada-UAE innovation ties.

About Alexa Translations

Alexa Translations provides A.I.-powered translations for the largest and most prestigious legal, financial, and government institutions. Our unique combination of advanced technology and professionally certified translators deliver tailored solutions with unparalleled quality. Thanks to over two decades of award-winning client success, you can rely on us as a true extension of your team.

