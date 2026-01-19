Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Releases White Paper on Eliminating the $4.2 Trillion Global Counterfeiting Crisis Through Blockchain Technology

TrustNFT.io Platform Demonstrates Potential 10-15% Reduction in Counterfeit Losses Across Luxury Watches, Handbags, Auto Parts, and Pharmaceutical Industries

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Remergify, a leader in technology innovation that is focused on blockchain and AI solutions to help microcap companies stuck on the Expert Market and Pink Sheet, today announced the release of a comprehensive white paper examining how its TrustNFT.io platform can dramatically reduce global counterfeiting across multiple high-value industries. The research reveals that counterfeit goods now account for $4.2 trillion annually-3.3% of global trade-and proposes blockchain-based authentication as the definitive solution to protect brands, consumers, and legitimate commerce worldwide.

The white paper, titled "Blockchain-Powered Authentication: Eliminating Global Counterfeiting Through NFT Technology," presents alarming statistics across four critical markets: 30% of luxury watches sold online are counterfeit, generating $1 billion in illicit profits annually; counterfeit handbags resulted in $972.5 million in U.S. customs seizures in 2022 alone; the counterfeit automotive parts market has reached $45 billion globally, with 94% originating from China; and counterfeit pharmaceuticals are responsible for nearly 500,000 deaths per year in sub-Saharan Africa, with 6,900+ incidents recorded worldwide in 2023.

"Traditional anti-counterfeiting measures-holographic labels, serial numbers, and proprietary packaging-have proven inadequate against increasingly sophisticated 'superfake' products that can fool even industry experts," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify, parent company of TrustNFT.io. "Our blockchain-powered platform creates an immutable, transparent, and consumer-accessible authentication system that makes it virtually impossible for counterfeiters to replicate genuine products."

The white paper highlights TrustNFT.io's the potential in the cannabis industry through its weed.trustnft.io platform, which was developed in June 2025. Licensed cannabis businesses using the platform should be able to achieve these results: 10-15% reduction in counterfeit losses, 30% faster compliance reporting, $50,000-$500,000 in new NFT-driven revenue annually, and 25% or more increase in repeat purchases through gamified NFT rewards. These measurable outcomes validate the platform's effectiveness and demonstrate its scalability across other industries.

Key Findings from the White Paper:

Luxury Watch Industry: 40 million counterfeit watches are sold globally each year, with a 116% increase in identified counterfeits over the past three years. The legitimate watchmaking industry loses €1.9 billion annually in the EU market alone.

Luxury Handbag Market: "Superfake" handbags now sell for $6,000 or more and are handmade with such precision that even authentication experts require detailed examination to identify them. Counterfeit fashion items exceed $450 billion in annual trade.

Automotive Parts: Between 2009 and 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection saw an 86% increase in fake car parts seized at borders. Tests by Mercedes-Benz found that counterfeit brake pads performed significantly worse than genuine products, creating life-threatening safety risks.

Pharmaceuticals: Illicit trafficking of medicines in 137 countries increased by 38% from 2016 to 2020, involving 2,451 different drugs across all therapeutic categories. North America ranked number one among regions with the highest incidents of counterfeit medicine seizures.

TrustNFT.io leverages blockchain technology and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to create unique digital certificates of authenticity that cannot be replicated or duplicated. Each product receives a unique NFT encoded with manufacturing data, supply chain history, and authentication details. Consumers can verify authenticity instantly using their smartphones, accessing the complete blockchain record from manufacture to final purchase. The system creates an unbreakable chain of custody that proves a product's authenticity while enabling new revenue streams through NFT-based loyalty programs, premium verification services, and resale royalties.

While the white paper focuses extensively on luxury watches, handbags, automotive parts, and pharmaceuticals, it also identifies numerous additional markets where TrustNFT.io can provide immediate value, including fine wines and spirits, designer apparel and footwear, electronics, collectibles and art, aerospace components, medical devices, agricultural inputs, and cosmetics. The platform's flexible architecture enables rapid deployment across virtually any industry affected by counterfeiting.

Technical Advantages:

Cryptographic Security: Each NFT uses advanced algorithms that make forgery mathematically infeasible

Blockchain Immutability: Once recorded, data cannot be altered, deleted, or manipulated by any party

Distributed Verification: No single point of failure ensures system availability and security

Real-Time Monitoring: Advanced analytics detect suspicious patterns indicating counterfeit activity

Consumer Accessibility: Smartphone verification requires no special equipment or expertise

Smart Contract Automation: Programmable contracts automate ownership transfers, warranties, and rewards

Scalability: Designed to handle millions of products and transactions with low latency

"The fight against counterfeiting is not just about protecting revenue or brand reputation-it's about safeguarding human life, disrupting criminal enterprises, protecting legitimate jobs, and restoring trust in the products and supply chains that underpin modern commerce," said Stuart Fine. "The technology exists. The business model is proven. What remains is industry adoption and implementation at scale. This white paper provides the roadmap for manufacturers, brands, and industry leaders to take decisive action against the counterfeit threat."

Beyond direct business benefits, widespread adoption of blockchain authentication creates significant societal value. The white paper outlines how TrustNFT.io can reduce deaths and injuries from counterfeit pharmaceuticals and auto parts, undermine criminal enterprises that fund organized crime and terrorism, protect jobs in legitimate manufacturing and retail, return billions in lost revenue to legitimate businesses and tax authorities, reduce exploitation of child labor and forced labor in counterfeit production, and restore consumer confidence in global supply chains.

The white paper includes a detailed implementation roadmap outlining a four-phase deployment process spanning assessment and planning (2-4 weeks), platform setup and integration (4-8 weeks), pilot program (8-12 weeks), and full deployment (variable based on scale). The streamlined process minimizes disruption to existing operations while maximizing anti-counterfeiting benefits and enabling rapid time-to-value for participating brands.

White Paper Availability:

The complete white paper is available for immediate download at TrustNFT.io. Manufacturers, brand owners, industry associations, and technology partners interested in learning more about implementing blockchain-based authentication can access the document free of charge. Remergify is also offering complimentary consultations to discuss specific anti-counterfeiting challenges and custom implementation strategies.

About TrustNFT.io:

TrustNFT.io is a blockchain-powered authentication platform that uses Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to eliminate counterfeiting and provide immutable product verification. The platform enables manufacturers to create unique digital certificates of authenticity for every product, with complete supply chain tracking and consumer-accessible verification. TrustNFT.io has demonstrated proven results in the cannabis industry through weed.trustnft.io and is expanding to serve luxury goods, automotive, pharmaceutical, and other industries affected by counterfeiting. The platform combines advanced cryptography, blockchain immutability, and intuitive user experiences to protect brands, ensure consumer safety, and create new revenue opportunities.

About Remergify:

Remergify is a technology innovator focused on blockchain and AI solutions for critical business challenges. Through its TrustNFT.io subsidiary, Remergify specializes in anti-counterfeiting and customer engagement solutions for industries including cannabis, pharmaceuticals, luxury goods, automotive, and consumer products. Remergify's mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to protect brands, ensure product authenticity, enhance consumer trust, and create sustainable value for businesses and society. The company is committed to eliminating the global counterfeiting crisis through scalable, accessible blockchain solutions.

