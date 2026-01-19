Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Chris McHaney, EVP, Head of Investment Management and Strategy, Global X Investments Canada ("Global X" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Global X Copper Producer Equity Covered Call ETF (TSX: CPCC).





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rHvWPzdFrA

CPCC seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a broad range of copper mining companies globally and at least monthly distributions of dividend income and call option premiums. To mitigate downside risk and generate premiums, CPCC employs a dynamic covered call option writing program.

Global X Investments Canada is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $48 billion of assets under management and 155 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

