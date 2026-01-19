New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Precoro, the procurement centralization and automation platform, expands its visibility and decision-making capabilities with a fully integrated procurement analytics suite that includes advanced dashboards, the AI Assistant, and Approval SLA. Teams can now run real-time procurement analytics on spend, get instant insights from AI, and keep approvals on schedule, without wasting time on fragmented tools or spreadsheets.

These updates bring enterprise-level visibility and control to mid-market companies without the complexity of traditional procurement tools.

"As purchasing grows more distributed and data-heavy, mid-market teams need the same clarity and discipline large enterprises rely on," said Andrew Zhyvolovych, CEO of Precoro. "That's why we continuously enhance Precoro with top-tier features like live dashboards, AI Assistant, and Approval SLA that make visibility, analysis, and timely approvals simple."

A Unified Procurement Analytics Layer for Smarter Spend Decisions

Precoro's dashboards, AI Assistant, and Approval SLA work together to solve three core challenges finance and procurement teams face: fragmented data, manual reporting, and unpredictable approvals.

Procurement analytics dashboards act as the core analytical workspace, providing instant visibility into budgets, spend trends, supplier activity, and purchase results. KPIs update in real time for each department and location, making it easy to compare performance, spot issues, and visualize procurement's impact across the organization.

While procurement analytics dashboards give a clear view of what's happening, the AI Assistant turns that visibility into actionable insight. It identifies anomalies, explains unusual changes, and highlights patterns that need attention. Users get instant insights into trends, causes, and spend drivers - without digging through reports.

Alongside dashboards and the AI Assistant, the Approval SLA adds predictability to workflows. With clear deadlines for each approval step, requestors know when documents will be reviewed, approvers receive timely notifications to stay on track, so teams prevent costly slowdowns or operational disruptions.

What It Means for Businesses

With the procurement analytics suite, mid-market companies no longer have to guess where funds are allocated or which approvals are holding up operations. Instead, teams can:

Detect overspending before it becomes a problem.

Improve approval predictability and enforce compliance.

Cut hours spent on spreadsheets and manual reporting.

Compare spend patterns across departments, suppliers, and locations.

Make data-backed decisions and scale with confidence.

"We're constantly innovating," added Zhyvolovych. "Our goal is to equip growing teams with sophisticated tools that make procurement simple and predictable, so they can act confidently and stay on track. Our upcoming updates will further expand procurement analytics, streamline workflows, and connect with key platforms, letting companies scale without procurement slowdowns."

About Precoro

Precoro is a procurement centralization and automation platform that gives companies advanced analytics, visibility, control, and confidence in their spend. With an intuitive, AI-powered interface, it streamlines approvals, reduces errors, and unifies procurement data across teams and locations. Trusted by 1,000+ companies in 80+ countries, Precoro helps organizations improve cost control and efficiency.

To learn more, visit precoro.com.

