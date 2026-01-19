Anzeige
Montag, 19.01.2026
PR Newswire
19.01.2026 17:06 Uhr
Sakai Clinic62: Sakai Clinic 62 Founder & Medical Director Mari Sakai Holds Dialogue with Peter Nobel, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust, Declaring Global Leadership as a Pioneer of Medical Sustainability

TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sakai Clinic 62 (Location: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Founder & Medical Director: Mari Sakai) announces that Dr. Mari Sakai held a dialogue with Mr. Peter Nobel, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST), to discuss the international promotion of sustainability within the medical field.

Peter Nobel and Mari Sakai

The Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST) is an international foundation established by members of the Nobel family, dedicated to advancing sustainability by bridging scientific research and real-world implementation. During this dialogue, insights from regenerative medicine-including telomere injections and infusions developed by Dr. Sakai-were exchanged alongside NST's global sustainability philosophy. The discussion revealed strong alignment between both parties and highlighted significant potential for future collaboration.

Dr. Sakai has long advocated that realizing the sustainability of both the human mind and body through regenerative medicine is a critical mission of modern healthcare. Through this dialogue, she further reinforced the importance of communicating the concept of medical sustainability to the international community.

Following the discussion, Dr. Sakai commented:

"This dialogue reaffirmed my strong sense of mission to present the value of medical sustainability to the world and to advance initiatives that safeguard the health and well-being of future generations. As Sakai Clinic 62, we are committed to acting as a pioneer in medical sustainability and will continue to promote these efforts in collaboration with domestic and international networks."

Sakai Clinic 62 will continue to integrate a global perspective into its initiatives, striving to advance medical sustainability and contribute to the extension of healthy life expectancy and the sustainability of society through regenerative medicine.

Contact Information
8F TOP HILLS GARDEN Dogenzaka,
2-11-6 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0043, Japan
Tel: +81-3-6455-1813
Email: info@sakai-clinic62.jp
Website: https://www.sakai-clinic62.jp/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862363/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sakai-clinic-62-founder--medical-director-mari-sakai-holds-dialogue-with-peter-nobel-chairman-of-the-nobel-sustainability-trust-declaring-global-leadership-as-a-pioneer-of-medical-sustainability-302662098.html

