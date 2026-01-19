Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19
Legal Entity Identifier: LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
HEADLINE: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half-yearly financial report.
The Company further announces that it has today entered the mandatory closed period under the Market Abuse Regulation which will last until the results for the six months ended 30 November 2025 are published.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
19 January 2026