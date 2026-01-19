General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: GA-ASI and Barzan Holdings Sign MOU

Companies Will Collaborate on the Development of Advanced Battle Management

DOHA, QA / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) -- the world leader in unmanned systems - and Barzan Holdings, Qatar's national defence and security leader, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of advanced Battle Management software capabilities. The signing took place on Monday during the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX).

The MOU provides a framework for cooperation between GA-ASI, GA-Intelligence, and Barzan Holdings to develop software solutions that enhance theater-level situational awareness and enable the efficient processing, correlation, and dissemination of intelligence. These capabilities are intended to support faster, higher-quality decision-making in complex, multi-domain operational environments.

For General Atomics, the agreement underscores the strategic importance of collaboration with Barzan Holdings and the State of Qatar. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to long-term cooperation, technological innovation, and the advancement of interoperable command-and-control solutions aligned with modern defense and aerospace requirements.

In addition to its best-in-class unmanned aircraft systems, GA-ASI is a premiere developer of airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, while GA-Intelligence has the ability to take hundreds of sources of commercial data, including data provided from GA-ASI's unmanned systems, to produce a comprehensive operating picture.

"Collaboration with Barzan and Qatar is central to GA's approach to delivering operationally relevant, next-generation capabilities," said a GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue. "By combining GA's expertise in mission systems and autonomy with Barzan's regional insight and defense focus, we are positioned to advance battle management solutions that significantly improve situational awareness and intelligence exploitation."

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-1C Gray Eagle, MQ-20 Avenger, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

About GA-Intelligence

General Atomics Integrated Intelligence, Inc. is a data science, software development, and systems engineering firm focused on developing advanced analytic capabilities to customers in both public and private sectors, with a strong emphasis on tools in support of spatio-temporal (space and time) data management, multi-source/multi-INT correlation and data fusion, tracking, entity resolution, location forecasting, and multi-domain global situational awareness (MDGSA) leveraging extremely high volume/velocity data sources.

About Barzan Holdings

Barzan Holdings is a leading defence and security company that aims to strengthen Qatar's sovereignty and strategic position by investing in the long-term development of its human capital and armed forces capabilities. As the commercial gateway for the country's military industry, Barzan Holdings prioritizes impactful collaborations and global partnerships that foster knowledge exchange and investments into innovative defence technologies to keep Qatar at the forefront of present and future market opportunities. Through its global portfolio of investments and joint ventures, Barzan Holdings serves as a knowledge and technology hub that drives efficiencies in delivery and execution to meet the various needs of Qatar's defence and security sector.

# # #

GA-ASI Media Relations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

ASI-MediaRelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/ga-asi-and-barzan-holdings-sign-mou-1129012