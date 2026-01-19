Consumer Choice Award: Award-Winning Leadership Takes Centre Stage at The Future is NOW! International Women's Day Celebration

LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / As organizations and communities continue to navigate rapid change, leadership grounded in emotional intelligence, equity, and clarity has never been more essential. On March 2, AWL Partners will bring that leadership to life at The Future is NOW!, a powerful International Women's Day celebration designed to spark meaningful conversation, connection, and action. This event is sponsored by Lerners LLP.

The event follows AWL Partners' recognition as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner for Coaching Services in London, an honour that reflects the firm's people-centred approach to leadership development, workplace culture, and gender equity. While the award recognizes the impact of the firm's work, The Future is NOW! represents how that work comes alive - through shared learning, recognition, and community engagement.

Designed as an immersive experience rather than a traditional conference, The Future is NOW! will feature inspiring talks, opportunities for reflection and dialogue, a curated vendor marketplace, and the inaugural She L.E.A.D.S. Awards Celebration, honouring women whose leadership and entrepreneurial impact are shaping workplaces and communities.

The celebration will feature an impressive lineup of speakers who bring national influence, lived experience, and leadership insight to the stage. Isabelle Hudon, former Canadian Ambassador to France and Monaco, will share insights on leadership, diplomacy, and navigating complexity at the highest levels. Marci Ien, former Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will speak to the importance of equity, representation, and systemic change. Brandi Ferenc, founder of Fair-Trades Toolbox, a company dedicated to creating inclusive pathways into the skilled trades and author and mental health advocate, will offer a powerful perspective on resilience, vulnerability, and leading through lived experience.

Additional talks will be delivered by Angela Payne, co-founder of LeedHR, whose work focuses on modern people practices and inclusive workplace culture, and Danielle Corcoran, a certified financial counsellor who supports individuals and families in building financial confidence, clarity, and long-term stability.

A highlight of the day will be the inaugural She L.E.A.D.S. Awards Celebration, recognizing outstanding leadership and impact. The awards will honour:

Leader of the Year, recognizing courageous, values-driven leadership sponsored by Goodlife.

Entrepreneur of the Year, celebrating innovation, resilience, and business excellence sponsored by bdc.

"These awards are about visibility and validation," said the team at AWL Partners. "Women are leading meaningful change every day - often without recognition. The She L.E.A.D.S. Awards are our way of celebrating that leadership and amplifying those stories."

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore a vibrant vendor marketplace showcasing women-owned and community-based businesses. The marketplace is designed to support economic empowerment, spotlight local talent, and foster meaningful connections between entrepreneurs, leaders, and allies.

Founded by Melissa Maloney and Jennifer A. Matwawana (formerly Slay), AWL Partners works at the intersection of leadership development, emotional intelligence, and gender equity. Their work focuses on helping individuals and organizations close the gap between willingness and clarity - a common barrier that shows up as hesitation, misalignment, or stalled progress, particularly during periods of change.

"The Future is NOW! reflects how we believe leadership development should feel," the AWL Partners team added. "Grounded, human, celebratory, and forward-focused. The future isn't something we wait for, it's something we actively create."

Event Details

March 2

Speakers · Vendor Marketplace · She L.E.A.D.S. Awards Celebration

Learn more and register: allwomenleadinc.mykajabi.com/international-womens-day

About AWL Partners

AWL Partners is a London-based leadership development and training consultancy founded by Melissa Maloney and Jennifer Slay. Specializing in emotional intelligence and gender equity, the firm provides coaching, workshops, keynotes, and counselling that support individuals and organizations in developing inclusive, high-performing workplaces. To learn more, visit www.awlpartners.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

