Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Dow Jones News
19.01.2026 18:45 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Dividend Declaration 
19-Jan-2026 / 17:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 January 2026 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 

Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 1.85 pence 
per Ordinary Share, being the final interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2025. 

This dividend, in combination with the Company's three previous quarterly dividends, represents an annualised rate of 
SONIA plus 4% for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, calculated by reference to the opening net asset value as 
at 1 January 2025, adjusted for the payment of the last dividend in respect of the prior financial year.   

As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to 
apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: 
 
Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share   :1.20p 
 
Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share:  0.65p 
 
Total Dividend per Ordinary Share:   1.85p 

The dividend will be paid on 20 February 2026 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 30 January 2026. The 
ex-dividend date will be 29 January 2026. 

Enquiries: 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary 
+44 20 4617 1027 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 415398 
EQS News ID:  2262394 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2262394&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2026 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
