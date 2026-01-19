DJ Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Dividend Declaration 19-Jan-2026 / 17:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 January 2026 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Dividend Declaration M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 1.85 pence per Ordinary Share, being the final interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2025. This dividend, in combination with the Company's three previous quarterly dividends, represents an annualised rate of SONIA plus 4% for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, calculated by reference to the opening net asset value as at 1 January 2025, adjusted for the payment of the last dividend in respect of the prior financial year. As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share :1.20p Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.65p Total Dividend per Ordinary Share: 1.85p The dividend will be paid on 20 February 2026 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 30 January 2026. The ex-dividend date will be 29 January 2026. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary +44 20 4617 1027 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 415398 EQS News ID: 2262394 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

