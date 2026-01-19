Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery Introduces Innovative Laser-Assisted Breast Augmentation for Enhanced Symmetry and Precision

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery, a leading cosmetic surgery practice in Michigan, is proud to highlight its advanced laser-assisted breast augmentation designed to deliver greater precision and symmetry in breast enhancement procedures. With this cutting-edge technique, the practice strives to set new standards in aesthetic breast surgery by combining surgical artistry with thoughtful technological innovation.

Led by board-certified surgeons Dr. Pramit Malhotra and Dr. Tiffany Ballard, Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery has helped pioneer the use of a patented laser leveling system during breast augmentation to optimize implant placement and help achieve balanced, natural-looking results. This technology allows surgeons to assess symmetry in real time while the patient is moved into a seated position during surgery, enhancing the accuracy of nipple positioning and superior pole fullness.

"The difference is in the details," says Dr. Malhotra, who developed this system to add a measurable engineering component to breast symmetry rather than relying solely on visual estimation. The laser does not alter tissue or mechanics but serves as an advanced tool to ensure meticulous results.

Key benefits of laser-assisted breast augmentation at Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery include:

Enhanced symmetry: Real-time laser guidance helps surgeons achieve more consistent breast and nipple alignment.

Precision-driven results: The system provides an objective reference during implant placement, supporting refined outcomes.

Comprehensive care: Each procedure is customized for the individual patient's anatomy and aesthetic goals, supported by Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery's commitment to safety, attention to detail, and personalized outcomes.

Laser-assisted breast augmentation represents an evolution in cosmetic breast surgery trends, reflecting the industry's growing emphasis on advanced technology, refined results, and enhanced patient satisfaction. As women increasingly seek natural-looking breast enhancements with improved surgical precision, Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery's approach stands at the forefront of this movement.

Patients interested in learning more about laser-assisted breast augmentation or scheduling a consultation can visit Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery's website or contact the practice directly at (734) 913-5100.

About Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery

Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery offers a comprehensive range of advanced cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation, breast lifts, revisions, and medical spa services. The practice is known for delivering personalized solutions tailored to each patient's aesthetic goals with a commitment to excellence, safety, and compassionate care.

