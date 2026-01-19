Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.01.2026 19:02 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery Introduces Innovative Laser-Assisted Breast Augmentation for Enhanced Symmetry and Precision

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery, a leading cosmetic surgery practice in Michigan, is proud to highlight its advanced laser-assisted breast augmentation designed to deliver greater precision and symmetry in breast enhancement procedures. With this cutting-edge technique, the practice strives to set new standards in aesthetic breast surgery by combining surgical artistry with thoughtful technological innovation.

Led by board-certified surgeons Dr. Pramit Malhotra and Dr. Tiffany Ballard, Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery has helped pioneer the use of a patented laser leveling system during breast augmentation to optimize implant placement and help achieve balanced, natural-looking results. This technology allows surgeons to assess symmetry in real time while the patient is moved into a seated position during surgery, enhancing the accuracy of nipple positioning and superior pole fullness.

"The difference is in the details," says Dr. Malhotra, who developed this system to add a measurable engineering component to breast symmetry rather than relying solely on visual estimation. The laser does not alter tissue or mechanics but serves as an advanced tool to ensure meticulous results.

Key benefits of laser-assisted breast augmentation at Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery include:

  • Enhanced symmetry: Real-time laser guidance helps surgeons achieve more consistent breast and nipple alignment.

  • Precision-driven results: The system provides an objective reference during implant placement, supporting refined outcomes.

  • Comprehensive care: Each procedure is customized for the individual patient's anatomy and aesthetic goals, supported by Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery's commitment to safety, attention to detail, and personalized outcomes.

Laser-assisted breast augmentation represents an evolution in cosmetic breast surgery trends, reflecting the industry's growing emphasis on advanced technology, refined results, and enhanced patient satisfaction. As women increasingly seek natural-looking breast enhancements with improved surgical precision, Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery's approach stands at the forefront of this movement.

Patients interested in learning more about laser-assisted breast augmentation or scheduling a consultation can visit Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery's website or contact the practice directly at (734) 913-5100.

About Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery
Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery offers a comprehensive range of advanced cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation, breast lifts, revisions, and medical spa services. The practice is known for delivering personalized solutions tailored to each patient's aesthetic goals with a commitment to excellence, safety, and compassionate care.

Contact:
Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery
Phone: (734) 913-5100
Website: www.annarborplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE: Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ann-arbor-plastic-surgery-introduces-innovative-laser-assisted-breast-1129083

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.