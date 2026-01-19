Anzeige
19.01.2026 19:06 Uhr
Leopard Imaging Inc.: Leopard Imaging Showcases Full Portfolio of Embedded Cameras and AI Vision Solutions at CES 2026

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, the world's most influential technology event, Leopard Imaging Inc. showcased its full portfolio of AI vision solutions, demonstrating how intelligent vision is accelerating the real-world deployment of Physical AI.

With CES 2026 highlighting Physical AI as a core theme-where artificial intelligence moves beyond virtual computation into real-world perception and action-Leopard Imaging presented end-to-end vision solutions that bridge algorithms and physical systems, empowering next-generation intelligent machines.

Enabling Physical AI Across Key Application Domains

During the show, Leopard Imaging highlighted advanced imaging solutions across four major application areas:

  • Robotics - Enhancing perception, navigation, and situational awareness through high-performance RGB, RGB-Ir, depth, and multi-camera systems.

  • AI-Based Automation - Enabling more efficient and accurate industrial workflows with low-latency, AI-ready vision systems.

  • Autonomous Driving & ADAS - Delivering automotive camera solutions designed for high performance across diverse and challenging environments.

  • Agriculture Technology - Supporting smart agriculture use cases such as crop inspection/monitoring, precision farming, and yield analysis through advanced imaging and spectral data analytics.

These demonstrations illustrate how AI vision is evolving from passive image capture to active understanding and decision support in real-world environments.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio and Platform Compatibility

Leopard Imaging's CES 2026 showcase covered a broad range of products compatible with leading industry platforms, including NVIDIA Jetson, NVIDIA Holoscan,Qualcomm AI Platform, Raspberry Pi, and PC-based systems. The portfolio supports multiple interfaces such as 10GigE, USB 3.0, MIPI, ASA, and GMSL2, enabling flexible integration across applications and deployment stages.

Highlighted solutions included:

  • World's first RGB-IR active stereo camera with 10 GigE interface

  • iToF and global-shutter depth cameras

  • 5MP BSI Global Shutter with HDR

  • Industrial IP cameras and multi-spectral imaging systems for advanced sensing and analysis

From prototyping and development to industrial and automotive-grade production, Leopard Imaging continues to translate cutting-edge vision technologies into ready-to-deploy, standardized solutions.

Driving the Future of Intelligent Vision

CES 2026 marked another milestone in Leopard Imaging's ongoing commitment to advancing AI vision for Physical AI applications. By combining sensor innovation, system-level integration, and platform compatibility, Leopard Imaging is enabling intelligent devices to perceive the world with greater accuracy and reliability.

Leopard Imaging extends its sincere thanks to all partners, customers, and visitors who joined us at CES 2026. We look forward to continued collaboration as we explore new possibilities for AI vision together.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in AI vision innovation, advancing computational imaging performance across autonomous machines, smart drones, AI-enabled IoT, robotics, automation, and medical technologies.

Press Contact

Ariel Zhang

marketing@leopardimaging.com


Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRagZ9yclZY
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428125/Leopard_Imaging_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leopard-imaging-showcases-full-portfolio-of-embedded-cameras-and-ai-vision-solutions-at-ces-2026-302664116.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
