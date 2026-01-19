Acumen Media: The "Davos Interviews" Return to Davos for the 5th Consecutive Year

Featuring 30+ global business leaders examining the economic and social forces shaping the future of society, the long-running interview series, published across the CBS News Media Network, returns in 2026, launching today on the opening day of the Annual Gathering in the Davos valley.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global leaders convene in Switzerland, 'The Davos Interviews' announced the launch of its 2026 season. Now in its 5th consecutive year, 'The Davos Interviews' has become a trusted platform for capturing the perspectives that matter most.

Recorded on the ground in Davos, the new series brings together CEOs, investors, and industry leaders from across sectors to examine how leaders are responding to geopolitical uncertainty, economic volatility, technological disruption, climate risk, and the evolving role of business in shaping a more sustainable and resilient global economy.

"Davos has always been a forum for ideas," said Andrew Wilson, Davos Interview Journalist. "The Davos interviews are unique. They offer a personal platform for thought leaders to explore their field and road test their motivations."

A platform built on access and substance

Unlike traditional panels, 'The Davos Interviews' delivers one-on-one, long-form conversations that offer rare insight into the thinking behind industry decisions. Previous seasons have featured leaders from Fortune 500 companies, high-growth innovators, and institutional investors, reaching a global audience of business decision-makers and policymakers.

This year's interviews focus on:

Business leadership in a fractured global landscape

Technology, AI, and economic transformation

Climate transition and long-term value creation

Talent, trust, and the future of work

Redefining growth amid uncertainty

Collaboration as a driver of resilience

"The most pressing issue shaping the world today is the shift in geopolitics at both national and international levels," said Paolo Emelio Zanini, CEO of Acumen International Media. "Across Europe and beyond, profound changes are reshaping how countries relate to one another and how societies expect to be represented. The status quo is no longer sufficient, and technology is accelerating this transition by enabling broader democratic participation, weakening traditional gatekeepers of information. In this context, capturing the thoughts of businesses is crucial."

About Davos Interviews

"The Davos Interviews" is a global interview series recorded annually during the Annual Gathering in Davos, Switzerland. Produced by Acumen International Media , it features exclusive conversations with senior business leaders and is published worldwide across the CBS News Media Network.

Media Contact

Jack Boyson

Head of Marketing

Acumen International Media

Email: j.boyson@acumenmedia.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acumen-media--the-davos-interviews-return-to-davos-for-the-5th-consecutive-year-302664705.html