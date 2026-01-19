Montreal, Quebec and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - CIGO Tracker, a leading fleet intelligence and route optimization platform, has announced the launch of its Break Management capability, a technology that transforms driver break time into actionable route optimization data.

Unlike traditional fleet systems that simply record breaks after the fact, CIGO Tracker automatically accounts for driver breaks during route planning, ensuring schedules remain realistic, compliant, and operationally efficient. This makes CIGO the only fleet intelligence provider currently offering break-aware route optimization.

With Break Management, fleet managers no longer need to guess how driver downtime impacts delivery schedules. Breaks are dynamically factored into each route, allowing companies to maintain accurate ETAs, improve depot return times, and reduce manual dispatcher intervention.

From Passive Tracking to Active Route Intelligence

Most fleet solutions treat driver breaks as static data points, logged for reporting but disconnected from route performance. CIGO Tracker changes that approach by integrating break data directly into its routing engine.

By tracking how long drivers spend on breaks and when those breaks occur, CIGO recalibrates routes in real time, ensuring that planned stops, delivery windows, and return-to-depot timing remain accurate.

This capability is powered by CIGO's advanced vehicle path intelligence, which continuously analyzes route behavior to create more realistic schedules.

Learn more about CIGO's route intelligence platform: https://cigotracker.com/.

Improved Efficiency Without Pressuring Drivers

Break Management is designed to support both employers and drivers. Instead of forcing unrealistic schedules or penalizing drivers for necessary rest periods, CIGO ensures breaks are planned, optimized, and fairly accounted for.

For employers, this means:

More accurate route completion times

Better fleet utilization

Reduced overtime and scheduling conflicts

Fewer manual route adjustments

For drivers, it means:

Fair acknowledgment of break time

Reduced pressure to rush deliveries

More predictable and achievable routes

This balance helps fleets operate more efficiently while supporting driver well-being.

Built for Compliance and Operational Transparency

In regulated fleet environments, managing driver breaks is not optional, it's essential. CIGO Tracker's Break Management feature provides clear visibility into break duration and frequency while embedding that data directly into route planning.

Fleet operators gain:

Better compliance oversight

Clear documentation of driver activity

Improved audit readiness

Greater confidence in scheduling decisions

By removing guesswork from break planning, CIGO helps companies avoid inefficiencies that often go unnoticed but significantly impact daily operations.

Explore CIGO Tracker's fleet management features: https://cigotracker.com/feature/fleet-route-management/

Competitive Advantage for Modern Fleet Operations

As fleets scale, even small inefficiencies compound. Unplanned breaks, inaccurate ETAs, and constant route changes create hidden costs across fuel usage, labor, and customer satisfaction.

CIGO Tracker's Break Management transforms an overlooked operational variable into a strategic advantage, giving fleet managers the intelligence they need to plan smarter, operate faster, and deliver more reliably.

Request a demo of CIGO Tracker: https://cigotracker.com/contact-us-today/

About CIGO Tracker

CIGO Tracker is a fleet intelligence and route optimization platform designed to help logistics and transportation companies improve efficiency, visibility, and operational control. By combining real-time data with advanced routing logic, CIGO enables fleets across the U.S. and Canada to operate smarter and more predictably.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280698

Source: Cigo Tracker