Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.01.2026 22:42 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

webAI Appoints Dr. Paul J. Maykish as Chief Intelligence Officer and Launches webAI Intelligence Lab

New lab advances webAI's mission to build accessible, sovereign, and defensible intelligence for real-world deployment

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- webAI today announced the appointment of Dr. Paul J. Maykish as Chief Intelligence Officer and the launch of the webAI Intelligence Lab, a dedicated unit focused on building accessible, sovereign, and defensible intelligence across public sector and enterprise environments.

webAI logo

Dr. PJ Maykish joins webAI to lead the newly formed Intelligence Lab after serving as a Vice President for technology strategy at the Special Competitive Studies Project and Director for Technology Competition at the National Security Council. A 24-year veteran of military operations, Maykish previously directed classified research for the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence and commanded the U.S. Central Command's Combined Air Operations Center, including commissioning AI programs in the ISIS war.

Under Dr. Maykish's leadership, the Intelligence Lab will advance webAI's long-term vision of Superintelligence built not as a single centralized model, but as a network of interoperable, domain-specific intelligence systems. These systems are designed to collaborate securely, operate locally, and compound in capability over time. All the while delivering practical, deployable improvements to webAI's platform today.

"Our mission is simple, but non-negotiable: advance towards Artificial Superintelligence that is accessible, sovereign, and defensible," said David Stout, founder and CEO of webAI. "We believe the future of intelligence is something you own, operate, and trust wherever it is needed. The Intelligence Lab exists to build that future."

The webAI Intelligence Lab will focus on building systems designed for operational reliability, data sovereignty, and resilience in contested environments. Initial focus areas include:

  • On-device and edge intelligence for local execution
  • Architectures designed for security, integrity, and adversarial resistance
  • Repeatable deployment patterns that scale across organizations and missions

"AI is rapidly becoming operational infrastructure, and the bar is rising," said Dr. Maykish, Chief Intelligence Officer at webAI. "The Intelligence Lab will build systems that organizations can control end-to-end, from data to models to runtime, with performance and trust that hold up in the real world."

The launch follows webAI's recently announced funding and valuation milestone, which is accelerating hiring and investment across product, engineering, and deployment programs to meet growing demand for sovereign AI.

To learn more about webAI and the webAI Intelligence Lab, visit www.webai.com.

About webAI

webAI is the enterprise AI platform that brings AI to your data. Built for mission-critical environments, it enables organizations to build and operate private, custom models with complete data sovereignty, real-time performance, and predictable economics.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864713/WebAI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/webai-appoints-dr-paul-j-maykish-as-chief-intelligence-officer-and-launches-webai-intelligence-lab-302664797.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.