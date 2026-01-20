Juno Corp.: Juno Fully Funded to Conduct Largest Drilling Program in the Ring of Fire in Decades

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Juno Corp. ("Juno" or the "Company"), the largest mineral claimholder and most active explorer in Ontario's Ring of Fire, plans to spend a minimum of $20 million in 2026 on exploration activities across its Ring of Fire mineral holdings. The majority of this budget will be dedicated to drilling and advancing Juno's two flagship discoveries: Big Thunder, a high-grade gold system, and Vespa, a high-grade critical minerals discovery containing vanadium, titanium, iron, scandium, and gallium. In addition, Juno will continue to advance its Jupiter-Europa-Venus VMS targets (copper, gold, silver, and zinc) along the northern portion of the Ring of Fire.

A Transformational Moment for Juno

With exceptional results across both gold and critical minerals, Juno enters 2026 from a position of strength. The Company now has the rare opportunity to advance two district-scale mineral systems simultaneously, each with potential to anchor long-life, high-value development pathways.

"We are thrilled to be simultaneously advancing two significant opportunities - a large-scale gold system and a uniquely enriched critical mineral complex," said Robert Cudney, Founder & CEO of Juno Corp. "We believe the Ring of Fire is one of the most exciting mineral districts globally, and we remain in the early stages of its discovery cycle. Our 2026 program is designed to build on this momentum and unlock long-term value for Ontario and Canada."

Big Thunder Gold District 2026 Exploration Program

Juno's Big Thunder gold district (previously referred to as North Arm gold district), discovered in 2024, spans hundreds of kilometres of largely unexplored Archean greenstone belts cut by major gold-bearing structures. Juno's 2024-2025 drilling confirmed the emergence of a robust, multi-structure gold system across the Big Thunder district, with numerous high-grade drill intercepts at both Pluto and North Edge.

As part of Juno's initial soil sampling programs in 2025, the Company completed soil sampling programs along the Big Thunder trend. Highly encouraging results closely align with current interpretations and indicate that the most promising parts of the system remain untested.

The soil sampling results along with airborne EM-Mag-VTEM-MT, and ground IP survey results have been interpreted using Juno's AI-based reinterpretation techniques to define a robust suite of high-priority drill targets.

In 2026, Juno plans to allocate approximately $10 million to aggressively follow up the positive results at Pluto, North Edge, and the intervening Bridge area and to test the broader Big Thunder gold district. Juno also plans to undertake extensive soil sampling programs in The Big Thunder district.

"Gold discoveries in the Big Thunder district may provide a valuable early-stage development opportunity, as future gold production could begin with air access prior to completion of the region's road network," added Robert Cudney.

At Pluto, gold mineralization occurs within a fold-nose structure intersecting the regional South Kenyon Fault, with quartz-arsenopyrite-gold zones flanking a metasediment/mafic volcanic contact and accompanied by possible porphyry dykes. Pluto has been tested to date by only twenty-one holes over 2 km.

Selected Pluto drilling highlights include:

PLU-24-001: 3.8m grading 78.9 g/t Au from 104.0m

PLU-24-007:16.0m grading 3.97 g/t Au from 297.0m

At North Edge, gold is hosted within a local syncline structure north of the South Kenyon Fault, where quartz-pyrite-gold mineralization is associated with multiple intruding porphyry dykes. North Edge has been tested to date by just sixteen holes over 6.5 km.

Selected North Edge drilling highlights include:

NDG-24-002:2.36m grading25.9 g/t Au from 19.5m

(The above noted results may not be representative of the entire results. For complete drill results related to the Pluto and North Edge gold discoveries, please refer to Juno's press release dated January 29, 2025, titled "Juno Corp. Announces Two Gold Discoveries in the Ring of Fire.")

Vespa 2026 Exploration Program

The Vespa critical minerals discovery is hosted within layers of massive magnetite in a large intrusive complex located in the central Ring of Fire. These magnetite layers are highly magnetic and form strong linear trends that are clearly identifiable in airborne magnetic geophysical surveys. To date, Juno has identified approximately twenty kilometres of high-potential magnetic trends at Vespa.

In 2026, Juno plans to allocate approximately $10 million toward further exploration of the Vespa V-Ti-Fe-scandium-gallium discovery, including drilling, soil sampling, and metallurgical testing. Juno plans to conduct sufficient additional drilling to support the calculation of a maiden resource for the Vespa discovery.

To date, Juno has completed twenty-four shallow drill holes (to depths of approximately 250 metres), evaluating six kilometres of the identified 20-kilometre magnetic trend. These results indicate the presence of extensive layers of massive magnetite. Juno believes that there is the potential to host 250 million to 750 million tonnes of high-grade V-Ti-Fe mineralization.

Selected drill highlights include:

VES-24-003 : 103.0m grading 22.0% Fe, 4.33% TiO2, 0.49% V2O5 from 62.0m, including 25.1m grading 48.7% Fe, 10.9% TiO2, 1.23% V2O5 from 74.7m

VES-24-015: 71.8m grading 35.7% Fe, 8.22% TiO2, 0.75% V2O5 from 12.2m, including 55.1m grading 43.3% Fe, 10.2% TiO2, 0.93% V2O5 from 15.6m

Metallurgical Testing

Phase-one metallurgical testing completed in 2024 confirmed the ability to produce high-grade iron-vanadium and titanium-scandium concentrates from Vespa drill core. Test work on both massive and non-massive mineralization produced concentrates grading 64-67% Fe with approximately 1.8% V2O5, as well as a near-70% TiO2 concentrate.

Further metallurgical testing is planned in 2026 to support resource estimation and project advancement.

(The above noted results may not be representative of the entire results. For complete drilling and metallurgical results, see Juno's press release dated January 29, 2025, titled "Juno Corp. Discovers Extensive Critical Minerals in the Ring of Fire.")

Soil Sampling Program

As part of Juno's initial reconnaissance scale soil sampling program, the Company completed a preliminary one-line soil survey over the Vespa mineralized zones in 2025. Results showed strong geochemical responses that closely correlated with magnetic interpretations and drilling results.

In 2026, Juno plans to undertake extensive soil sampling across Vespa and surrounding magnetic trends to further refine high-priority targets and delineate the most prospective mineralized areas.

AI-Assisted Exploration

Juno has applied advanced AI-based reinterpretation techniques to airborne geophysical data, soil geochemistry, and drilling results at Vespa, and other high-potential areas in the Ring of fire. This work at Vespa has successfully identified high-priority drill targets and will continue to guide exploration efforts in 2026.

Copper+Silver+Gold VMS - Jupiter, Europa and Venus Targets

The Jupiter VMS Zn-Cu-Pb-Ag Prospect, discovered in 2008 and expanded by Juno in 2020, hosts semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization comprising sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and iron-sulphides up to 30 m thick replacing magnetite- and chert-bearing tuff horizons. The steeply oriented sulphide mineralization has been drilled to 800 m below surface and remains open at depth. A total of fifty-two holes have tested the prospect to date, confirming a robust VMS system with significant upside.

Selected Jupiter drilling highlights include:

DDH501-06: 105.0m grading 6.29% Zn, 0.43% Cu, 0.18% Pb, 8.83 g/t Ag from 62.0m

DDH501-16: 19.3m grading 10.0% Zn, 0.10% Cu, 1.85% Pb, 41.6 g/t Ag from 167.4m, including 4.4m grading 19.3% Zn, 0.12% Cu, 2.79% Pb, 63.2 g/t Ag (see Metalex Ventures news release dated January 19, 2009)

These results demonstrate strong zinc-silver rich VMS mineralization with meaningful copper values, supporting Jupiter as a compelling secondary target within Juno's broader discovery pipeline.

The near-by Europa and Venus Prospects, located two kilometers north-west and four kilometers north-east of Jupiter respectively, hosts copper and zinc bearing sulphide mineralization with gold and silver associated with magnetite-rich horizons.

Selected Europa and Venus drilling highlights include:

EUR-20-01 : 6.4m grading 34.1 gpt Ag, 4.80 gpt Au, 0.07% Cu , including 1.3m grading 151 gpt Ag, 23.5 gpt Au, 0.01% Cu from 163.6m

VEN-23-002: 8.3m grading 1.14% Cu, 0.04% Zn from 132.0m

VEN-23-003: 16.6m grading 0.30% Cu, 0.73% Zn from 274.8m

These intervals confirm the presence of copper-bearing sulphide zones and highlight Venus as a high-potential, early-stage target for follow-up drilling. The mineralization remains open in all directions with geophysics indicating strong drill targets to the east. For full table of results and locations see tables 1 and 2 below.

Juno intends to incorporate Jupiter, Europa and Venus into its ongoing exploration planning for 2026, with the objective of refining drill targets, advancing geological understanding, and assessing the potential for additional copper, gold, silver, and zinc-rich mineralization along the northern arm of the Ring of Fire.

Largest Mineral Claim Holder in the Ring of Fire Expands Further

Juno recently acquired 2,482 additional mineral claims, totaling 47,264 hectares, increasing its land position by 9% to 29,956 claims covering approximately 5,796 square kilometres, the size of the Greater Toronto Area.

These new claims secure additional gold and VMS potential across previously unexplored greenstone belts and major regional structures in the northwestern Ring of Fire, further strengthening Juno's discovery pipeline and strategic scale.

Figure 1: Juno claim map with priority gold and critical mineral zones and target areas.

About Juno Corp.

Juno Corp. is a private, Ontario-based mineral exploration company and the largest mineral claim holder in the Ring of Fire. With a land position covering approximately 5,796 km², Juno is focused on discovering and advancing gold and critical mineral assets through responsible exploration, technical excellence, and strategic partnerships.

Table 1: VMS Target Drillhole Collars

Hole number Easting

(NAD83 16N) Northing

(NAD83 16N) Azimuth Dip Depth EUR-20-01 520725 5902745 136 -45 290 EUR-20-02 520725 5902745 136 -62 305 EUR-20-03 520721 5902747 136 -73 443 EUR-21-04 520575 5902700 126 -59 413 JUP-20-46 522464 5901438 290 -44 223 JUP-20-47 522464 5901438 298 -53 251 JUP-20-48 522535 5901419 297 -49 350 JUP-20-49 522535 5901419 301 -61 378 JUP-20-50 522465 5901440 292 -76 401 JUP-20-51 522535 5901419 247 -82 825 JUP-21-52 522849 5901280 317 -55 950 VEN-23-001 525392 5904949 0 -57 410 VEN-23-002 525401 5905079 0 -65 314 VEN-23-003 525441 5905000 0 -68 350 VEN-24-004 525500 5904975 0 -63 341 VEN-24-005 525517 5905008 16.5 -70 354

Table 2: VMS Target Drillhole Highlights

Hole number From To Length Ag (ppm) Au (ppm) Cu % Pb % Zn % EUR-20-01 163.6 170.0 6.4 34.1 4.80 0.07 0.07 0.29 including 164.2 165.5 1.3 151 23.5 0.01 0.18 0.08 EUR-20-02 228.0 247.0 19.0 10.2 0.02 0.11 0.13 0.99 EUR-20-03 309.0 313.0 4.0 5.75 0.01 0.02 0.07 0.60 EUR-20-03 383.0 395.0 12.0 1.53 0.01 0.01 0.08 0.56 EUR-21-04 355.5 395.72 40.22 0.78 0.01 0.04 0.02 0.20 JUP-20-46 142.5 160.8 18.3 4.10 0.01 0.27 - 5.12 JUP-20-47 166.7 188.9 22.2 3.30 0.01 0.21 - 4.33 JUP-20-48 237.72 253.0 15.28 1.89 0.04 0.24 - 3.85 JUP-20-48 264.0 285.0 21.0 2.97 0.01 0.20 - 1.59 JUP-20-49 337.95 343.2 5.25 2.92 0.01 0.20 - 1.01 JUP-20-50 337.0 344.15 7.15 2.04 0.02 0.08 - 2.19 JUP-20-51 776.0 783.0 7.0 10.9 0.45 0.45 - 0.08 including 779.0 780.0 1.0 20.0 1.23 0.43 - 0.08 JUP-21-52 818.0 819.0 1.0 - 1.49 - - - VEN-23-001 272.0 281.35 9.35 - 0.07 0.42 - 0.06 including 281.0 281.35 0.35 - 0.95 2.15 - 0.63 VEN-23-002 131.0 150.8 19.8 - 0.03 0.54 - 0.04 including 132.0 140.26 8.26 - 0.06 1.14 - 0.04 VEN-23-003 274.8 291.41 16.61 - 0.03 0.30 - 0.73 VEN-24-004 238.2 247.45 9.25 - 0.06 0.58 - 0.05 VEN-24-005 258.0 266.24 8.24 - 0.05 0.90 - 0.06

For further information, please contact:

Michael G. Leskovec, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (416) 628-5940

Email: lesko@junocorp.com

Qualified Person

Scott Zelligan, P. Geo. (PGO #2078), Director of Exploration for Juno Corp. is considered a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning: the currently planned 2026 exploration activities; the establishment of a mineral resource estimate; the conceptual nature of exploration targets; the strategic importance of Ring of Fire critical minerals; the expected development of the Company's projects, including expectations regarding metallurgical work, drilling and exploration activities; and the execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to any future activity. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "would", "positions", "benefit", "committed", "accelerate", "advancing", "catalyst", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, including: the exploration work will be successful and further mineralization will be found; the Company will be able to establish a mineral resource estimate; that necessary approvals and permits for infrastructure will be obtained to make the project viable; that applicable First Nations engagement and consultation processes will proceed as anticipated; that there will be no material changes to government policy or regulatory frameworks; that economic conditions will remain favourable for infrastructure development and mineral exploration; and that Juno will be able to maintain its mineral claims in good standing.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: changes in proposed activities for 2026; changes in government policy, priorities, or regulatory frameworks at the federal or provincial level; changes in relationships with First Nations communities or outcomes of ongoing legal proceedings related to Ring of Fire development; failure to obtain necessary permits, approvals, or authorizations; changes in the scope, design, or timing of proposed projects; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; the ability to secure financing for exploration activities.

Although management of Juno has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of Juno believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Juno cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. Juno does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Juno Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/juno-fully-funded-to-conduct-largest-drilling-program-in-the-ring-of-fire-in-deca-1129161