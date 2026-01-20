Kidoz Inc.: Kidoz Welcomes France's Proposed Under-15 Social Media Ban

Policy highlights importance of compliant, child-safe platforms and non-social digital engagement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ)(OTCQB:KDOZF) (the "Company"), a global AdTech platform delivering safe mobile gamer engagement at scale, today announced that the accelerating regulatory restrictions on children's access to social media are driving a structural shift in how advertisers reach young audiences, with mobile games emerging as a scalable, performant, and compliant channel.

France's announced plan to ban children under-15 from social media starting September 2026 is another example of a broader and accelerating global trend. As access to social platforms narrows, advertisers are actively reallocating youth-focused budgets toward environments that are already compliant with child privacy laws and aligned with public company governance standards.

"This is not a theoretical future - advertisers are already moving to brand-positive environments that are both compliant and high-performance," said Kidoz CEO Jason Williams. "Mobile gaming is becoming the more popular digital channel for reaching youth audiences, not solely because of regulation, but because it uniquely combines brand safety, deep engagement, and scalable reach in a way social media increasingly cannot."

For youth focused brands, digital marketing now presents real reputational risk. Social media platforms increasingly fail that test due to data profiling, algorithmic manipulation and the promotion of questionable content.

Kidoz uses contextual advertising in mobile games and offers an alternative that aligns with fundamental brand safety requirements:

No reliance on personal data or behavioral profiling

Clear compliance with COPPA, GDPR-K, and emerging EU standards

Brand-safe content environments

Transparent and auditable media

Kidoz operates exclusively within a privacy-by-design framework, enabling brands to engage youth audiences inside mobile games, without collecting personal data or tracking users across apps.

According to Common Sense Media's latest youth media habits census, children are spending more of their digital time in games. As social media access is restricted, that concentration will increase. Brands that want to maintain reach, relevance, and early brand affinity with the next generation are adjusting strategies accordingly.

Kidoz believes this shift represents long-term realignment. As governments raise expectations and enforcement becomes stricter, advertising models that do not rely on personal data will increasingly define how brands engage young audiences.

About Kidoz Inc.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ) (OTCQB:KDOZF) (www.kidoz.net) is a global AdTech platform delivering safe mobile gamer engagement at scale.

Originally built to protect kids, the platform also now enables advertisers to reach audiences of all ages across the entire mobile gaming ecosystem, using privacy-first contextual targeting, including the growing segment of users who opt out of personal data tracking.

Its technology stack combines proprietary SDK integrations, the Kidoz Privacy Shield, and the Kite IQ contextual AI engine to deliver compliant, high-impact campaigns aligned with COPPA, GDPR-K, Apple ATT, and global standards. Google-certified and Apple-approved, Kidoz reaches more than a billion users worldwide.

Trusted by leading brands, Kidoz enables advertisers to reach high-value gaming audiences through a unified suite of managed, programmatic, SSP, DSP, and Ad Exchange solutions.

