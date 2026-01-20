Livingston, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Hearing Doctors of New Jersey, a leading provider of comprehensive audiology services, today announced the expansion of its operations with the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility in Clifton, New Jersey.

This strategic move aims to extend the organization's proprietary H.E.A.R. Method Treatment Program to a broader population of individuals experiencing hearing loss and tinnitus, thereby addressing the growing need for advanced, evidence-based care in central and northern regions of the state. Founded by Dr. Rhee Nesson, Au.D., CCC-A, the practice continues its commitment to improving auditory health through personalized, multidisciplinary approaches that prioritize long-term patient outcomes.

The new Clifton location, situated at 4 Brighton Road, Suite 202, will replicate the high standards of care established at the flagship office in Livingston. Equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools and therapeutic technologies, the facility will offer a full suite of services, including comprehensive hearing evaluations, custom-fitted hearing aids, tinnitus management protocols, and cognitive screenings integrated into treatment plans. This expansion responds to the increasing prevalence of hearing-related conditions in New Jersey. By establishing a presence in Clifton, Hearing Doctors of New Jersey seeks to reduce barriers to access, such as travel distance, for residents in Hudson, Bergen, Passaic, Morris, and surrounding counties who require specialized intervention.

Dr. Rhee Nesson, the founder and Doctor of Audiology at Hearing Doctors of New Jersey, emphasized the importance of this development in advancing public health. "Our mission has always been to empower individuals to reclaim their auditory capabilities and overall well-being through innovative, patient-centered care," stated Dr. Nesson. "The opening of our Clifton office represents a significant step forward in making our services available to more New Jersey residents. We recognize that untreated hearing loss and tinnitus can profoundly impact daily life, and this expansion allows us to deliver transformative treatments to those who need them most."

The Clifton office will commence operations on January 19, 2026, with appointments available for initial consultations, follow-up care, and community education seminars. Dr. Nesson and her team of certified audiologists will ensure seamless continuity between locations, utilizing secure telehealth options for hybrid care when appropriate. This expansion also includes partnerships with local healthcare providers to facilitate referrals and coordinated treatment for complex cases involving comorbidities such as cardiovascular conditions or neurological disorders.

In addition to clinical services, Hearing Doctors of New Jersey remains dedicated to public awareness initiatives. The practice hosts community-wide educational seminars to encourage early detection and intervention. Dr. Nesson advocates for routine auditory check-ups as a preventive measure, akin to annual physical examinations, to identify issues before they escalate.

This expansion aligns with broader trends in audiology, where emphasis is placed on neuroprotective benefits and integrated health management. By broadening its footprint, Hearing Doctors of New Jersey positions itself as a pivotal resource for the state's aging population and those exposed to occupational noise hazards.

