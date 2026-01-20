Waddell, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - AZ Junk Removal & Dumpsters, a family-owned business serving the Phoenix metropolitan area, has once again demonstrated its commitment to community support by donating four large dumpster bins to the residents of Clearwater Farms, Unit 2. This recent contribution is part of an ongoing quarterly initiative established in 2024 to address the lack of affordable municipal bulk trash services in the area.





AZ Junk Removal & Dumpsters Continues Quarterly Community Support with Donation to Waddell Neighborhood



For many residents in this Waddell, Arizona community, disposing of large items and accumulated junk presents a significant challenge. AZ Junk Removal & Dumpsters recognized this need and has consistently stepped in to provide a free and convenient solution. The donation allows residents to clear out unwanted clutter, bulk trash, and other large items, helping to maintain a cleaner and more pleasant neighborhood environment. This initiative has been a regular occurrence, with similar donations made in July and December of 2025.

The program has been met with widespread appreciation from the community. By providing these essential dumpster rentals, the company offers a practical solution for a persistent local issue. The service helps residents manage everything from old furniture and appliances to general property cleanup, fostering a sense of community pride and well-being. This effort is a core part of the company's mission to make life better without junk, extending beyond its regular junk removal services.





Brad Thomason, owner of AZ Junk Removal & Dumpsters, shared his perspective on the initiative. "Living and working in the West Valley, we see firsthand how frustrating it can be when there aren't easy options for getting rid of bulk trash. Our quarterly dumpster donation is a simple way for us to give back to our neighbors," said Thomason. "The feedback has been incredible. People tell us how much they appreciate having a way to finally clear out their garages or yards without worrying about the cost or logistics. It feels good to know we're making a tangible difference right here in our own backyard."

The company's commitment to the West Valley extends beyond these quarterly donations. AZ Junk Removal & Dumpsters is actively involved in various community efforts, including cleaning up illegal dumping sites and partnering with local donation centers to ensure usable items are repurposed rather than sent to a landfill. This focus on environmental responsibility and community service is central to its business philosophy. The company continues to be a reliable partner for both residential and commercial junk removal and compact bin rentals throughout the region.

About AZ Junk Removal & Dumpsters

Founded in 2001, AZ Junk Removal & Dumpsters is a family-owned and operated company based in Waddell, Arizona. Specializing in junk removal, dumpster rentals, and light demolition services, the company serves residential and commercial clients across the Phoenix West Valley. With a focus on customer satisfaction, transparent pricing, and environmentally friendly practices, AZ Junk Removal & Dumpsters provides reliable solutions for creating clutter-free spaces.

