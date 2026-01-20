Osome Ltd: Osome Achieves Record Growth and Names Eugenio Ferrante as CEO

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osome , the Singapore-headquartered AI-enabled business management platform, recently announced the appointment of Eugenio Ferranteas its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This leadership transition comes at a defining moment for the company.

Osome enters 2026 with back-to-back record months for revenue from new customers in November 2025 (100% YoY) and December 2025 (85% YoY). Other key metrics like Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) are also up by 22% and 25% YoY respectively showing a positive trend.

The appointment marks the formalization of a transition that began 16 months ago when Ferrante joined the company in an advisory capacity.

Focus on Reigniting Growth

Osome rebuilt its commercial strategy from the ground up, focusing on predictable revenue quality over vanity metrics. The team transformed its sales and marketing functions, improved service delivery and customer satisfaction, resulting in 24 points higher satisfaction than traditional firm clients (according to insights from independent research firm ADNA ).

"We stopped trying to be everything to everyone," says Ferrante. "We asked ourselves: what do global founders coming to Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates actually need? The answer was simple-remove the administrative chaos so they can focus on building their businesses."

What Founders Actually Care About

Osome's customers aren't looking for flashy features. They're looking for one thing: time. Time to build products, close deals, and grow their businesses without drowning in paperwork.

Nadia Zueva and Andrei Rychkov, co-founders of AI fashion-tech startup Aesty, experienced this firsthand when incorporating from Dubai into Singapore. "Other companies took days or even weeks to respond," says Andrei. "With Osome, you always knew you'd get an answer within a day. It's just less stressful thinking about documents and taxes. We know the back end is covered, so we can focus on the product."

Building Momentum

Under Ferrante's leadership, Osome plans to make targeted investments in what it describes as "high-potential growth opportunities" while maintaining operational discipline. The company will focus on multiple segments, adapting its service offerings to meet specific needs in each market. Osome currently serves almost 10% of all tech startups in Singapore.

The business administration services sector has seen significant growth as regulatory complexity increases and more entrepreneurs establish companies across multiple jurisdictions. Osome's multi-market presence positions it to serve the growing population of globally mobile founders establishing businesses in regional financial hubs.

Osome's evolution rides on a broader platform strategy built around three priorities: giving founders clearer, real-time visibility into their financial position, reducing operational friction through more predictable month-end processes and automation, and strengthening decision support with continuously updated insights. Together, these efforts mark a shift from compliance-forward accounting toward a more integrated operating platform that combines AI-driven systems with expert human support.

Passing on the Baton

After establishing Osome's vision and leading the company from its inception to 30,000+ customers, Founder Victor Lysenko stepped down in 2025. The company extends its gratitude to Victor for making Osome what it is today.

Looking ahead, Eugenio Ferrante will lead Osome's evolution, focusing on AI enablement, operational maturity, and profitability, bringing Osome's ambitious vision to reality.

Until recently, Ferrante led Casa Mia Coliving (an all-inclusive community-focused co-living provider) to a successful exit. He brings a track record of building and scaling founder-led businesses with operational discipline in complex, regulated markets. He also founded ColivHQ, a SaaS platform for co-living and rental housing operators. Earlier in his career, Eugenio served as Chief of Staff at Acronis and has held senior regional and operational leadership roles at Parallels and Bain & Company.

About Osome

Osome is an AI-enabled business management platform founded in 2017, and has supported over 40,000 global startups & small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With presence across Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates the company provides incorporation, accounting, bookkeeping, tax filing, and corporate secretarial services through proprietary technology that blends automation with human expertise.

