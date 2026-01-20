Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TI
Xetra
19.01.26 | 17:35
8,242 Euro
-1,82 % -0,153
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLANTIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLANTIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2178,24419.01.
8,2268,24019.01.
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 03:48 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WSPN Partners with HIFI to Enable Seamless Cross-Border Stablecoin-Fiat Conversion for Institutional Clients

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with HIFI, a licensed payment infrastructure provider, to enable institutional clients to seamlessly convert between stablecoins and fiat currencies for cross-border payment settlements.


This partnership addresses a critical need in global commerce: efficient, compliant cross-border liquidity management. Through HIFI's licensed infrastructure, WSPN's institutional clients can now access enterprise-grade on/off ramp to convert digital assets to fiat and vice versa for international payment settlements, eliminating the friction of traditional cross-border banking while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

The integration combines WSPN's stablecoin infrastructure with HIFI's cross-border payment capabilities, enabling businesses to leverage stablecoins as a bridge for international transactions. Institutional clients can onramp fiat to stablecoins, transfer value instantly across borders via blockchain rails, and offramp to local fiat currencies through HIFI's licensed payment network - all while avoiding the delays, high costs, and complexity of traditional correspondent banking.

"Cross-border payments remain one of the most compelling use cases for stablecoin infrastructure, but institutional adoption requires trusted, licensed partners for fiat conversion," said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO of WSPN. "Our partnership with HIFI provides clients with the regulatory certainty and liquidity access they need to confidently use stablecoins for international settlements."

Traditional cross-border payments create operational challenges: businesses wait 3-7 days for settlements, pay 3-7% in transaction fees, and face unpredictable delays through complex banking networks. This partnership enables institutional clients to move money internationally with the speed and transparency of blockchain technology while meeting enterprise compliance standards.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

About HIFI

HIFI is a licensed financial infrastructure platform that connects programmable money to the global financial system. By combining regulated payment rails, banking integrations, and on-chain settlement, HIFI enables institutions to move value across stablecoins and fiat through a single, modern interface. HIFI serves as the coordination layer between blockchains, banks, and payment networks-making money behave more like software.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429245/WSPN_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wspn-partners-with-hifi-to-enable-seamless-cross-border-stablecoin-fiat-conversion-for-institutional-clients-302664966.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.