Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 03:50 Uhr
NetSpark IP & Telecom: NetSpark Announces Ninth and Tenth Acquisitions With Helios Solutions Group and Edge Insights

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / NetSpark IP & Telecom today announced the completion of two acquisitions, marking the company's ninth and tenth acquisitions as it continues to scale a national platform focused on optimizing the entire technology environment across telecom, managed services, and expense management.

The two acquisitions include Helios Solutions Group, a Chicago, Illinois-based technology services firm founded by Dennis Fioretti and Ryan Yakos, and Edge Insights, a Pennsylvania-based company founded by Emmett Lien and Dennis Hefte.

"These two acquisitions represent continued momentum in executing our long-term growth strategy," said Micah Cooksey, CEO of NetSpark. "Helios and Edge Insights strengthen our ability to optimize customers' entire technology environments, not just individual services. Together, they expand our footprint, deepen partner relationships, and enhance our capability to eliminate waste, improve performance, and drive better outcomes across the full telecom and technology lifecycle."

Founded to deliver relationship-driven telecom and technology solutions, Helios Solutions Group has built a strong reputation as a leading partner within the Sandler Partners ecosystem. The transaction marks NetSpark's third investment in the Chicago market, further strengthening its presence in one of the country's most active telecom regions while expanding its reach across carrier, managed services, and operational optimization.

"As part of NetSpark, Helios gains access to expanded carrier relationships, operational resources, and a broader suite of services designed to improve performance across the entire technology footprint," Cooksey added. "Just as importantly, Dennis Fioretti will continue working closely with our team, supporting strategic growth initiatives and assisting with identifying future partnership and acquisition opportunities."

"NetSpark is building a platform that truly understands the telecom and technology services landscape and the importance of long-term relationships," said Dennis Fioretti, co-founder of Helios Solutions Group. "This partnership allows us to continue serving our customers at a high level while also contributing to a broader strategy focused on optimizing technology as a unified system. I'm excited to stay involved and help support future opportunities across the platform."

Edge Insights has earned a strong reputation for helping customers manage complex telecom and technology environments and is a well-established partner within the AppDirect ecosystem. The acquisition further strengthens NetSpark's presence across leading technology marketplaces and expands its ability to coordinate visibility, cost control, and operational efficiency across interconnected systems.

"When you're deciding to sell your business, the most important question isn't financial - it's whether you trust the people you're handing it to," said Emmett Lien, co-founder of Edge Insight. "From the beginning, Micah and the NetSpark team made it clear that our employees and our customers would be taken care of. That gave me real confidence in this decision. I'm proud of what we built at Edge Insights, and I'm comfortable knowing it's in good hands."

The Edge Insights founders will support the business through a transition period to ensure continuity for customers, employees, and partners. NetSpark will retain all existing employees from both organizations, ensuring uninterrupted service and ongoing support.

With these acquisitions, NetSpark continues its disciplined approach to building a differentiated national platform that goes beyond managing individual components to optimize the entire technology ecosystem as one interconnected environment, delivering measurable improvements in performance, cost efficiency, and long-term value.

About NetSpark IP & Telecom

NetSpark IP & Telecom is a platform company focused on acquiring and integrating leading businesses across telecom, connectivity, managed services, and expense management. Through its growing portfolio of partner companies, NetSpark helps organizations optimize their entire technology environments by improving performance, reducing waste, and unlocking value across every carrier, system, and operation.

Owners and operators interested in exploring a partnership with the NetSpark platform are encouraged to contact info@netsparktelecom.com.

CONTACT:
Scott Mitchell - Vice President, Platform M&A and Integration
corporatedevelopment@netsparktelecom.com

SOURCE: NetSpark IP & Telecom



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/netspark-announces-ninth-and-tenth-acquisitions-with-helios-solutions-group-and-1129102

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
