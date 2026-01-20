Vancouver, BC - January 19, 2026 - FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) ("FintechWerx" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its newly relaunched corporate website, designed to support the Company's commercial execution and plans for expanded market activity in 2026.

The updated site provides a more structured presentation of the FintechWerx platform and its solutions, including PaymentWerx, MerchantWerx, EMTWerx and TrustWerx, and is designed to better support merchant and partner engagement across key audiences, including merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers. The relaunch also reflects improvements to the underlying website architecture to support faster updates, clearer segmentation of content, and more consistent alignment with sales and marketing workflows.

The website relaunch follows the Company's previously announced engagement with Spark Labs Marketing for targeted, data-driven outreach intended to increase awareness of the FintechWerx platform and its suite of products to relevant market segments.

Ensuring that the Company's digital presence is aligned with its commercial priorities was a key consideration behind the relaunch, according to George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx.

"With our 2026 commercial objectives in view, it was important that our website more clearly reflect how we present our platform and engage with prospective clients and partners," says Hofsink. "This relaunch supports more efficient conversations by organizing our solutions and messaging in a way that aligns with how stakeholders evaluate onboarding, payments, and risk and compliance considerations."

From an operational perspective, the redesigned site is intended to function as a practical sales enablement asset and a central reference point for prospective customers and partners, explains Kent Carasquero, Co-Founder and CFO of FintechWerx.

"As we increase market-facing activity, a clear and scalable digital presence supports disciplined execution," says Carasquero. "The updated website is designed to improve how prospective customers and partners understand our platform and engage with the Company as we move through 2026."

About FintechWerx

FintechWerx is a Canadian financial technology company providing onboarding, payments, identity verification, fraud mitigation, and data services to merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers, offering an alternative to the need for a patchwork of providers. Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website athttp://www.fintechwerx.comwww.FintechWerx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Francisco Carasquero, FintechWerx Co-Founder and CFO

FintechWerx International Software Solutions Inc.

Phone: (778) 652-3669

Email: info@FintechWerx.com

Website: www.FintechWerx.com

Twitter: www.twittter.com/fintechwerx

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the anticipated outcomes and benefits of the Company's updated corporate website and related marketing and commercial initiatives.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization has neither approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.



