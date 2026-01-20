Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 04:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hozpitality Group: Hozpitality Opens Platform with Free Corporate Accounts to Expand Access and Accelerate Hiring Across the Hospitality Industry

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group Inc., a global professional networking and hiring platform dedicated to the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of Free Corporate Accounts, enabling hospitality businesses to create verified profiles and actively engage on the platform at no cost.

Hozpitality_Logo

The initiative removes traditional entry barriers for employers while reinforcing Hozpitality's mission to connect hospitality brands, talent, and industry stakeholders on a single, purpose-built platform.

With a Free Corporate Account, companies can receive Blue Tick verification, build a branded presence on Hozpitality, post unlimited job openings, manage applications through a centralized dashboard, publish articles and announcements, promote products and offers, and gain visibility across Hozpitality's SEO-optimized web pages - all with no obligations and no credit card required.

"Hospitality is fundamentally a people-driven industry, yet access to hiring tools and visibility has often been limited by cost," said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group Inc. "By opening our platform for free, we're ensuring that every hospitality business - regardless of size - has the opportunity to be seen, to hire, and to grow. This is about empowering the industry, not replacing premium solutions."

Free Access with Clear Growth Pathways

While core access to the platform is now free, Hozpitality continues to offer Starter, Growth, and Enterprise plans designed for companies seeking expanded reach, faster hiring cycles, and enhanced brand exposure.

"Free access removes friction, but scale requires strategy," Bhatt added. "Our premium plans are built for businesses that want to move faster - with direct candidate outreach, higher exposure beyond followers, featured placements, media visibility, integrations, and priority support. The free tier opens the door; our paid plans help organizations accelerate."

Details of all available plans are available at:-https://www.hozpitality.com/packages

Strengthening the Hospitality Ecosystem

Hozpitality was created to serve as more than a recruitment platform. It functions as a professional ecosystem where employers, talent, suppliers, educators, and industry leaders can connect, share knowledge, and build long-term value.

"The hospitality industry thrives on relationships, reputation, and visibility," Bhatt said. "Our vision is to become the digital backbone of hospitality - where hiring, branding, content, and community coexist. Making the platform free to use is a natural step toward building a stronger, more inclusive global hospitality network."

About Hozpitality Group Inc.

Hozpitality Group Inc. is a hospitality-focused professional platform designed to connect employers, talent, and industry stakeholders worldwide. The platform offers recruitment solutions, employer branding tools, content publishing, marketplace access, events, media exposure, and enterprise services tailored specifically for the hospitality sector.

For more information or to create a Free Corporate Account, visit: www.hozpitality.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684265/5669269/Hozpitality_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hozpitality-opens-platform-with-free-corporate-accounts-to-expand-access-and-accelerate-hiring-across-the-hospitality-industry-302664979.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.