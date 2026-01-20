Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 04:36 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NopalCyber Named a Top 250 Global MSSP for Second Consecutive Year

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NopalCyber has been named to the Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) worldwide by MSSP Alert, a leading industry authority published by CyberRisk Alliance. The recognition places NopalCyber among an elite group of global MSSPs selected from tens of thousands of providers operating across the cybersecurity services market.

NopalCyber

The ranking was announced at MSSP Alert Live and marks the second consecutive year NopalCyber has earned a place on the prestigious Top 250 list.

"It is an incredible honor to once again be recognized among the world's leading MSSPs," said Varun Ira, Chief Executive Officer of NopalCyber. "This recognition validates the quality of our services and the intentional investments we have made in building AI-driven security technology and platform innovation that power our growth. Over the past year, our team has focused on raising the bar for how managed cybersecurity is delivered by using technology to scale services, stay ahead of evolving threats, and deliver measurable outcomes for our clients."

Each year, MSSP Alert evaluates managed security providers based on service breadth, strategic execution, innovation, and customer impact. The Top 250 MSSPs list is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative benchmarks of excellence in the managed security services industry and is frequently used by organizations to identify trusted security partners.

"MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate NopalCyber on this honor," said Sharon Florentine, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. "The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best."

The MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs list and accompanying research are overseen by Sharon Florentine, Editorial Director of MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.

Media Contact:

Cyndy Hunter
cyndy@magnetudeconsulting.com
+1 (603) 490-9156

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471072/NopalCyber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nopalcyber-named-a-top-250-global-mssp-for-second-consecutive-year-302662995.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.