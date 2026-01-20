Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H75U | ISIN: INE267A01025 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 05:48 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hindustan Zinc Limited: Hindustan Zinc's 3Q PAT zooms 46% YoY, clocks highest-ever US$ 440 million backed by record revenue, EBITDA

UDAIPUR, India, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India based Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, announced its financial results on 19th January 2026 for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025. The company reported its best-ever third quarter mined and refined metal production of 276 ktand 270 kt, respectively. It boosted its overall production efficiency through commissioning of debottlenecking at Chanderiya smelter, ramp up of earlier commissioned debottlenecking at Dariba Smelter and 160 Ktpa roaster at Debari, along with better plant availability.

Hindustan Zinc clocks highest-ever US$ 440 million backed by record revenue, EBITDA

The company recorded its best-ever 3Q revenue of US$ 1,232 million, up 28% QoQ and 27% YoY. It also delivered record EBITDA of US$ 683 million, up 36% QoQ and 34% YoY, driven by 5-year lowest zinc cost of production excluding royalty of US$ 940 per tonne, maintaining industry-leading EBITDA margin of 55%. Resultantly, profit after tax stood at record US$ 440 million, rising 48% QoQ and 46% YoY.

Silver remained a crucial contributor, driving c.44% of overall profitability, with saleable silver production increasing 10% QoQ to 158 tonnes. During the nine months, the company delivered strong total shareholder returns of 35%.

Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The quarter marked a record performance, reflecting operational excellence and strong fundamentals with the company achieving its highest-ever third quarter metal production and 5-year lowest quarterly zinc cost of production of US$ 940 per tonne. With debottlenecking projects completed, 2x growth projects underway, and strategic diversification into critical metals, we remain firmly positioned at the forefront of global energy transition. I am also immensely proud that our sustainability leadership continues to set global benchmark by maintaining the No. 1 position in metals and mining in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2025 for the 3rd consecutive year."

USD-INR rate is 89.09
Note: Best 3Q mined metal production is since underground transition.

Disclaimer:
This release contains forward-looking statements that may differ from actual results. We undertake no obligation to update them.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864471/Hindustan_Zinc.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hindustan-zincs-3q-pat-zooms-46-yoy-clocks-highest-ever-us-440-million-backed-by-record-revenue-ebitda-302665060.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.