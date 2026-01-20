Hindustan Zinc Limited: Hindustan Zinc's 3Q PAT zooms 46% YoY, clocks highest-ever US$ 440 million backed by record revenue, EBITDA

UDAIPUR, India, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India based Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, announced its financial results on 19th January 2026 for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025. The company reported its best-ever third quarter mined and refined metal production of 276 ktand 270 kt, respectively. It boosted its overall production efficiency through commissioning of debottlenecking at Chanderiya smelter, ramp up of earlier commissioned debottlenecking at Dariba Smelter and 160 Ktpa roaster at Debari, along with better plant availability.

The company recorded its best-ever 3Q revenue of US$ 1,232 million, up 28% QoQ and 27% YoY. It also delivered record EBITDA of US$ 683 million, up 36% QoQ and 34% YoY, driven by 5-year lowest zinc cost of production excluding royalty of US$ 940 per tonne, maintaining industry-leading EBITDA margin of 55%. Resultantly, profit after tax stood at record US$ 440 million, rising 48% QoQ and 46% YoY.

Silver remained a crucial contributor, driving c.44% of overall profitability, with saleable silver production increasing 10% QoQ to 158 tonnes. During the nine months, the company delivered strong total shareholder returns of 35%.

Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The quarter marked a record performance, reflecting operational excellence and strong fundamentals with the company achieving its highest-ever third quarter metal production and 5-year lowest quarterly zinc cost of production of US$ 940 per tonne. With debottlenecking projects completed, 2x growth projects underway, and strategic diversification into critical metals, we remain firmly positioned at the forefront of global energy transition. I am also immensely proud that our sustainability leadership continues to set global benchmark by maintaining the No. 1 position in metals and mining in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2025 for the 3rd consecutive year."

USD-INR rate is 89.09

Note: Best 3Q mined metal production is since underground transition.



Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements that may differ from actual results. We undertake no obligation to update them.

